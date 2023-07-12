Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center

Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center volunteers needed

The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks at its location in Cloverdale. Tasks include yard work, sweeping and answering the phone. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Njhs1W.

Council on Aging

Community dining site volunteers needed

The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa is looking for helpers at its Rohnert Park community dining site for seniors. Volunteers take orders and serve meals.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3JSGzG9. For questions, contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteers needed

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa needs helpers to assist with a variety of tasks including cleaning kennel areas and play yards, laundry and dishes. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and a liability questionnaire and release are required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions and to discuss available times, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Food for Thought

Volunteer delivery drivers needed

Food for Thought in Forestville is looking for delivery drivers to take groceries to homebound clients in Sonoma County. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 10 pounds, and be open to communicating and working with others. A company car and gas are not provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43cdgFH. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Therapists, associates and supervisors needed

Join the Jewish Community Free Clinic as a therapist, supervisor or associate in Santa Rosa. The clinic provide free primary care medicine, mental health counseling, acupuncture, employment evaluations and women’s health care.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/46AUHO9. For questions, contact Mark Bender at 707-494-0382 or mark@jewishfreeclinic.org.

Sonoma County Farm Trails

Fair volunteers needed

Sonoma County Farm Trails is looking for volunteers to help run the 50th annual Gravestien Apple Fair in Sebastopol on Aug. 12 and 13. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and multiple shifts are available. There are various positions open. Helpers will receive an official Gravenstein Apple Fair apron and free admission to the event both days.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3pI0scf. For questions, contact Wendy Krupnick at wlk@sonic.net.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Pond Farm volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to help out at Pond Farm in Guerneville. Volunteers assist with new and ongoing projects at the farm. New volunteers must complete an orientation, onboarding packet and be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3pwU2Mr. For questions, contact 707-869-9177.

Sutter Care at Home

Veterans needed for veterans hospice program

Sutter Care at Home in Santa Rosa is looking for veterans to help out with its veteran patients. No experience is necessary.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/46EjfFZ. For questions, contact Alanna Wendt at awendt@sutterhealth.org.

Windsor Service Alliance

Food pantry volunteers needed

Windsor Service Alliance needs volunteers to help with its drive-through food pantry in Windsor. Volunteers sort, pack and load food, as well as clean up and breakdown the service setup. The shift would be on Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3CFMoml. For questions or to set up an appointment, contact Wsapantry@gmail.com.