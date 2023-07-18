Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Homeless shelter volunteers needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has multiple positions available at Sam Jones Hall, a homeless shelter in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will help the kitchen staff with food prep, meal service and kitchen cleanup.

Available shifts are dinner prep from 2 to 5 p.m., and serving and cleanup from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Both ongoing and one-time opportunities are available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/44tLYvE.

California Native Plant Society

Plant society volunteers needed

The Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society is looking for volunteers to assist with various projects. Every Wednesday morning at Doran Beach in Bodega Bay, volunteers root out invasive species on the dunes. Advocacy, committee and other maintenance work is also available. Volunteers should bring gloves and clippers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/44I8Y9K. For weekly location meeting spot text Jan at 707-569-4724.

Council on Aging

Community dining site volunteers needed

The Council on Aging is looking to fill volunteer positions at its community dining site at the Rohnert Park Senior Center in Rohnert Park. Volunteers take guests’ orders and serve meals to food-insecure seniors.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3JSGzG9. For questions, contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121.

County of Sonoma

Camp HOPE counselors needed

The County of Sonoma is looking for volunteers and unpaid interns to fill counselor positions at Camp HOPE in Santa Rosa from July 30 to Aug. 4. Counselors should be supportive, fun and dependable and will manage a group of five to six campers from seven to 17 years old alongside one other counselor.

Some training and volunteer events are required. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Q0X8n7.

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area

Music therapy volunteers needed

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area is seeking volunteers to help its music therapist during sessions at the Santa Rosa office. Duties may include set up, clean up, sign in and general organization.

Sessions are on a Saturday once a month, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3pPiA3X. To sign up, go to pdne.ws/3K1BcV6.

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County

ReStore Sonoma County volunteers needed

Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County needs volunteers to assist with a variety of tasks at its ReStore retail outlet in Santa Rosa. Duties include customer service, sorting and cleaning. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3DiM519. To apply, go to pdne.ws/3DijGbq.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

Garden volunteers needed

Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work in its garden. Volunteers will be assigned to roles including gardening, harvesting crops, weeding, digging, planting, pruning and composting.

No experience is necessary. Available shifts are from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays year round, as well as on Saturdays from April to October. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or 13 years old with an adult.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3UBbFWQ. For questions or to express interest, contact hfhgarden@gmail.com.