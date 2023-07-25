Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

American Diabetes Association: Northern California

Tour de Cure volunteers needed

The American Diabetes Association is seeking volunteers for the 2023 Tour de Cure, a diabetes awareness biking event Oct. 1 in Rohnert Park from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer jobs include managing setup, registration, parking and rest stops. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and lunch.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OqcEIe. To sign up, go to pdne.ws/3rtY8G7.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Data entry specialist needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for a data entry specialist to work with its immigration services team on various projects. The opportunity is ongoing and has flexible hours. Available shifts are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3ryAA2R.

County of Sonoma

Family Justice Center volunteers needed

The County of Sonoma is looking for helpers to assist with various tasks at the Family Justice Center in Santa Rosa. Tasks include managing the front desk, answering phones and managing logs.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/44SK1c2.

Food for Thought

Volunteer delivery drivers needed

Food for Thought in Forestville is looking for delivery drivers to take groceries to homebound clients in Sonoma County. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 10 pounds, and be open to communicating and working with others. A company car and gas are not provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43cdgFH. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Animal sanctuary volunteers needed

Help care for animals at the Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center. Tasks include helping with feeding, cleaning and any other animal care chores. Volunteers are expected to contribute three hours per day, once a week for a minimum of three months. Goatlandia is a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary with locations in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Ln7Cth. For questions contact 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic

Ushers at classical music concerts needed

Sonoma County Philharmonic is looking for ushers to work at classical music concerts in Santa Rosa. Potential responsibilities may include greeting patrons, taking tickets, assisting with seating and selling tickets or refreshments. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. Opportunities begin in September and run through January.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3K9J6Mb.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Stewards Volunteer Center Office Volunteer

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to help run the Stewards Volunteer Center in Guerneville. Helpers work on processing inventory, organizing, cleaning and other projects. Available shifts are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Q7KgeV. For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact Nikolas Szecsey at 707-869-9711 ext 5 or nik@stewardscr.org.

Windsor Service Alliance

Food pantry volunteers needed

The Windsor Service Alliance is looking for volunteers to contribute at its drive-thu food pantry in Windsor. Volunteers are asked to sort, pack and load food, as well as clean up and breakdown the service setup. Shifts are on Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3CFMoml. For questions or to make an appointment, contact Wsapantry@gmail.com.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.