Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Grocery distribution volunteers needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help hand out groceries at one of its food distribution sites in Sonoma County. Responsibilities include assisting staff in unloading food, setting up tables and handing out food.

Times vary based on location. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3XZDqKx.

Charlie’s Acres

Garden volunteers needed

Charlie’s Acres animal sanctuary in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks in its garden. Duties may include planting, watering, weeding and harvesting. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3O4GJvd. For questions or to sign up, contact Kaleigh Rhoads at kaleigh@charliesacres.org, Sebastian Hoek at sebastian@charliesacres.org or call 707-509-0665.

Committee on the Shelterless

Food support, food prep and kitchen volunteers needed

Committee on the Shelterless in Petaluma has a variety of volunteer positions available. Tasks include prepping and serving meals, sorting food, washing dishes, cleaning and picking up donations. Adults and minors are welcome to volunteer.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Q3z4jF. For questions, contact volunteers@cots.org or 707-765-6530 x136.

Council on Aging

Vintage House community dining volunteers needed

The Council on Aging is looking for helpers to assist at its community dining site at the Vintage House in Sonoma. Responsibilities include taking orders and serving guests. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3O1w4l9.

County of Sonoma

Juvenile hall haircutter needed

The County of Sonoma is looking for a licensed hairdresser or barber to cut hair at juvenile hall in Santa Rosa once every two weeks. A commitment of two to six hours per appearance is expected. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and bring their own supplies.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3q0k5MK.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

CASA office advocates needed

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County is looking for helpers to fill office advocate positions at its Santa Rosa office. Tasks include answering phones and taking messages.

Training for new volunteers are help quarterly. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Br1hIv.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Volunteer phone support needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to fill phone support positions. Tasks include answering phones, taking messages and providing information. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GQRwGV.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwood public assistance patrol volunteers needed

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for helpers to provide assistance and information to visitors at Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville. Volunteers will be supplied with a radio to report emergencies and water, snacks and field guides for visitors.

Shifts mainly take place on weekends. New volunteers will be trained by more experienced volunteers until they can go out on their own.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MXcuWT.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.