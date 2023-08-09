Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

American Diabetes Association Northern California

2023 Tour de Cure event volunteers needed

The American Diabetes Association is looking for volunteers for the 2023 Tour de Cure in Rohnert Park on Oct. 1 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Helpers are needed to fill various roles throughout the day, including set up, route marking and monitoring. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and lunch.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OqcEIe. To sign up, go to signup.com/go/2023NorCal.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Caller for homebound seniors needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteer callers to provide seniors with support and social engagement. Shifts are available Monday through Friday and times are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3quouHQ.

Council on Aging

Prep chef needed

The Council on Aging is looking for volunteer chefs to make salads at its Meals on Wheels kitchen in Santa Rosa. Hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon Training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3V5jLHq.

Food For Thought

Volunteer delivery drivers needed

The Food for Thought food bank in Forestville needs drivers to deliver food to its customers throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 10 pounds, work well with others and use their own vehicle for transportation.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43cdgFH. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer cat trappers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for cat trappers who will help bring animals in need of care to its facilities in Santa Rosa. Training is available. Volunteers may work on their own or with a group, must be able to carry a trapped cat, have a vehicle and be able to lift, bend or kneel on the ground.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3YFlohb.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Animal sanctuary volunteer needed

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center is looking for volunteers for its Santa Rosa location. Tasks will mainly consist of animal care chores, including feeding and cleaning. Helpers are asked to commit three hours per day, once a week for at least three months.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Ln7Cth. For questions, contact 707-541-6216 or info@goatlandia.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic

Volunteer grant writer needed

Sonoma County Philharmonic in Cotati is looking for volunteer grant writers to find and evaluate potential funding opportunities for the music organization. The position is virtual and has flexible hours. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Yn0XW3.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Seal watch volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods needs seal watch volunteers at Goat Rock beach in Jenner. Volunteers help protect the harbor seals there during the busier beach hours and informing beachgoers about the seals. An application and orientation are required for new volunteers. Shifts are four hours on weekends. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43YBQtG. For questions, contact 707-869-9177 or stewards@stewardscr.org.

Sutter Care at Home

Veterans needed for veteran hospice patient support

Sutter Care at Home in Santa Rosa is looking for veterans to volunteer and support other veterans in hospice care. No experience is necessary and training will be provided. Volunteers must have updated vaccinations, a valid driver’s license and a drug screen and complete training and a background check.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/46EjfFZ. For questions contact Volunteer Program Specialist Alanna Wendt at awendt@sutterhealth.org.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.