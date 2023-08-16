Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Citizenship class instructor needed

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for an instructor for its citizenship class in Petaluma. Volunteers teach U.S. history and government to adult students who are preparing for their naturalization interview and test to become U.S. citizens, in Spanish. An eight-week commitment is required on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Teaching experience is not required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3KGiQti.

City of Sebastopol

On-call volunteers for Sebastopol warming/cooling centers needed

The city of Sebastopol is looking for on-call volunteers for potential future warming and cooling centers in Sebastopol. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3ovTMNL.

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area

Down syndrome program volunteers needed

Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area is looking for volunteers at their age-specific sessions for members with down syndrome in Santa Rosa. Tasks may include set up, clean up, sign in and other assistance as needed. Both weekly and monthly shifts are available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45eBG2P.

Petaluma Bounty

Farm volunteers needed

Petaluma Bounty is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks at its community farm in Petaluma. Many roles are available and times are flexible. Volunteers under 18 must complete a volunteer waiver prior to starting.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qPPHEJ.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

The Redwood Empire Food Bank is seeking helpers to assist with food packing and distribution in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will either be packing food at the warehouse or loading groceries into participants’ vehicles at a drive-thru food bank. Various shifts are available from Monday through Friday at the warehouse, and Monday through Saturday for distribution.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/40wG6yR. For questions, contact volunteers@refb.org.

Sonoma Applied Village Services

Human resources volunteer needed

Sonoma Applied Village Services in Santa Rosa needs a volunteer to help with human resource tasks. Responsibilities include writing job descriptions and postings; reviewing, editing and writing policies; providing advice on HR issues and other research. The position is remote and hours are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3QyQCEy. For more information, contact HumanResources@SonomaVillages.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic

Spring fundraising event coordinator needed

The Sonoma County Philharmonic in Cotati needs a volunteer event coordinator to oversee its annual spring fundraising event. The coordinator would be working with the organization’s board and executive director to identify, organize and execute event formats for future fundraisers. The position is virtual and hours are flexible.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3DX7UUc.

Windsor Wheels

Volunteer drivers needed

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to give rides to Windsor-area residents aged 60 and up. Drivers will typically be transporting residents to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores or similar locations. Hours are flexible and volunteers must work at least two hours per month.

For questions or to participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.