Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer citizenship class instructor needed

The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa in Petaluma is looking for a volunteer instructor to teach American history and government to adult students preparing for their naturalization interview and test to become a U.S. citizen.

Teaching experience is required. Commitment is on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for eight weeks.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3KGiQti.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteers needed

Countryside Animal Rescue in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to clean kennel areas and play yards, wash laundry and dishes and socialize dogs. A questionnaire and completed liability release are required before volunteering.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions or to schedule volunteer time, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

Garden volunteers needed

The Harvest for the Hungry Garden in Santa Rosa is looking for gardening volunteers. Tasks include harvesting, weeding, digging and planting.

No experience is necessary. Available time slots are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon year round, as well as Saturdays from April to October.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3UBbFWQ. For questions, contact hfhgarden@gmail.com.

Sutter Care at Home

Hospice care volunteers needed

Sutter Care at Home is looking for volunteers to assist with its hospice care program for Sonoma County patients. Volunteers will be responsible for giving emotional, social and practical support to patients and their families.

Training is provided and no experience is necessary. A commitment of one to four hours per week and one to two years of service is required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3qDSBga. For questions, contact Alanna Wendt at 707-535-5790 or alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness is seeking volunteers to work at its kitchen in Santa Rosa. Volunteer duties include prepping food and packaging meals for the homeless community, which the organization serves daily. Many volunteer times are available.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3YGHiR5. For questions, contact heather@socoactsofkindness.org.

Sonoma Valley Volunteers

On-call emergency volunteers needed

Sonoma Valley Volunteers is looking for on-call volunteers to work at the Sonoma Community Center in the case of an emergency. On-call volunteers are referred to requests as needed. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3rK2ngP.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwood public assistance patrol volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to work at Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville helping direct hikers and providing visitors with park information. Volunteers are provided a radio, water and snacks for hikers, maps and field guides.

Training is provided. Shifts are available every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MXcuWT.

Tax-Aide of Sonoma County

Tax aid volunteers for seniors needed

Tax-Aide of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to help provide its senior clients with tax-aid services. Volunteers are trained in December and January for tax season which runs from February into April.

Positions include tax counselors, greeters and client facilitators.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3E68zmr. For questions, contact taxaidefranklin@gmail.com.

