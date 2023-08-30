Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer's Association - Northern California/Northern Nevada

Community educators needed

The Alzheimer's Association of Northern California/Northern Nevada in Santa Rosa is looking for community educators. Volunteers give approximately 12 presentations per year on a variety of care and support topics.

Qualifications include communication and presentation skills, familiarity with computers, PowerPoint experience, networking abilities and a passion for the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission. Volunteers must be at least 21 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MsBaWL. For questions, contact 707-573-1210.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Food distribution volunteers needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa needs volunteers for its community food distribution programs in Sonoma County. Tasks include unloading the distribution truck, handing out food and providing extra assistance for clients with limited mobility.

Shifts are available at its locations in Santa Rosa, Graton, Sebastopol and Occidental.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3XZDqKx.

Daily Acts

Sheet mulching volunteers needed

Daily Acts is looking for volunteers to join them on Sept. 16 in Petaluma to build a habitat at McKinley School. The program, the first of a three-part series, will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be sheet mulching an area which will eventually become a pollinator habitat. A waiver is required for volunteers under 18 years old. Registration is required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OWKeEw.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer coordinator needed

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 in Santa Rosa wants a volunteer coordinator for its program which provides free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans. The coordinator receives requests for help and assigns and supervises the volunteer drivers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3QY0SGH. For questions, contact DAV48Sonomapc@gmail.com or 707-595-0324.

Pediatric Dental Initiative

Admin volunteers needed

Pediatric Dental Initiative, a group providing dental treatment to underserved youth, in Windsor is looking for volunteers to assists with various administrative tasks. Responsibilities include prepping folders and packets, photocopying and filing. Time commitment would be one to two days per week, for two to three hours each day.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/47OJ9r3.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness needs volunteers for its kitchen, which provides daily meals to homeless and hungry community members in Santa Rosa. Volunteers would be working with the kitchen team to assist with food packing and distribution. Shifts are Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/47O9buz. For questions, contact heather@socoactsofkindness.org.

Sonoma County Animal Services

Dog fitness coaches needed

Sonoma County Animal Services in Santa Rosa is looking for dog fitness coaches to help provide exercise for shelter dogs. Volunteers manage on-leash walking and off-leash playing in the organization’s exercise areas. Walking field trips with the dogs are also available. Available shifts are from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/47Tbw7m. For questions, contact SCASVolunteers@sonoma-county.org.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.