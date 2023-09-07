Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

CASA internships available

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County is looking for interns at its office in Kenwood to assist with its work to aid Sonoma County children. The organization provide support to abused and neglected children in the county. Training will be provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3RiqBcK.

Pediatric Dental Initiative

Administrative volunteers needed

Pediatric Dental Initiative in Windsor is looking for volunteers to assist with administrative work at its office. Responsibilities include prepping folders and packets, photocopying and filing. Volunteers must be professional, dependable and respectful. Expected time commitment is one to two days per week for two to three hours per shift.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Z8wAmn. For questions, contact Alicia Alexander at alicia@pdisurgerycenter.org.

Petaluma People Services Center

Collecting comfort kits

Petaluma People Services Center is collecting comfort kits from service clubs for evacuees in the case of a disaster. Kits should include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel size toiletries and a handwritten note. Kits should be dropped off at its main location, 1500A Petaluma Boulevard S., Petaluma.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3R4ZCl0. For questions, contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and distribution volunteers needed

Redwood Empire Food Bank is looking for help packing and distributing produce which goes to local clients at its drive-through food bank in Santa Rosa. Volunteers will be prepping and bagging produce or helping to load the produce into clients’ vehicles. Warehouse shifts are on weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/40wG6yR. For questions, contact volunteers@refb.org.

Sonoma County Philharmonic

Concert ushers needed

Sonoma County Philharmonic is looking for help with classical music concerts at Jackson Theater at the Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa. Responsibilities include greeting patrons, taking tickets, assisting with seating and selling tickets or refreshments.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3K9J6Mb.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Wildlife rescue volunteers needed

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is seeking volunteers for various positions at its location in Petaluma. Available opportunities include administrative duties, gardening, maintenance, housekeeping and animal care.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42A2ecz.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Seal watch volunteers needed

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to join its seal watch program in Jenner. The position, at Goat Rock beach, involves protecting the seals, informing beachgoers about the seals and other conservation work. Seal watch volunteers are responsible for setting up ropes and signs to allow people to view the seals safely.

Each shift is four hours on weekends. An application and orientation are required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43YBQtG. For questions, contact 707-869-9177 or stewards@stewardscr.org.

The Living Room

Kitchen and food distribution center volunteers needed

The Living Room in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to assist with various tasks related to food preparation and delivery to homeless women and children in Sonoma County. Help is also needed distributing clothing and toiletries and serving food to the organization’s homeless clients.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3PsG5K9.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.