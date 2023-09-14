Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Council on Aging

Volunteer Meals on Wheels drivers needed

The Council on Aging is looking for drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in Sebastopol. Volunteers are needed for a route on Thursdays from 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers are required to complete a registration packet, fingerprint scan and provide a copy of their driver’s license and insurance prior to volunteering. A company car is not provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3EB1yKL.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Volunteer coordinator needed

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48 in Santa Rosa wants a volunteer coordinator for its program which provides free transportation to VA medical facilities for injured and ill veterans. The coordinator receives requests for help and assigns and supervises the volunteer drivers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3QY0SGH. For questions, contact DAV48Sonomapc@gmail.com or 707-595-0324.

Food For Thought

Volunteer delivery drivers needed

The Food for Thought food bank in Forestville needs drivers to deliver food to its customers throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift 10 pounds, work well with others and use their own vehicle for transportation.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43cdgFH. For questions, contact Liv Chaaban at LivC@FFTfoodbank.org or 707-887-1647 x109.

Jewish Community Free Clinic

Volunteer phone support needed

The Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to assist with phone support. Duties include checking voice mails, logging messages and answering phones.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3GQRwGV.

Pediatric Dental Initiative

Administrative volunteers needed

Pediatric Dental Initiative in Windsor is looking for helpers to assist with a variety of tasks including preparing packets and folders, photocopying, filing and other office work.

The position is for one to two days per week, for two to three hours per shift.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Z8wAmn.

Sonoma Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma Acts of Kindness is seeking volunteers to join its Kindness Kitchen team in Santa Rosa on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Help is needed prepping and packaging food to be served to the local homeless community.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3EzQSvQ. For questions, contact heather@socoactsofkindness.org.

Sonoma County Library

Adult literacy program volunteers needed

The Sonoma County Library needs tutors to join its adult literacy program in Santa Rosa. Volunteers would be helping an adult learn English reading, writing and language skills.

An online orientation and training is required and provided. The program has available positions in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Petaluma, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3WDg1xR. For questions or to preregister for an orientation, contact literacy@sonomalibrary.org or call 707-544-2622.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue

Wildlife rescue volunteers needed

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue is seeking volunteers for various positions at its location in Petaluma. Available opportunities include gardening, maintenance, housekeeping and animal care.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42A2ecz.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Seal watch volunteers needed

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to join its seal watch program in Jenner. The position, at Goat Rock beach, involves protecting the seals, informing beachgoers about the seals and other conservation work.

Each shift is four hours on weekends. An application and orientation are required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43YBQtG. For questions, contact 707-869-9177 or stewards@stewardscr.org.