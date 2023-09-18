Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

American Diabetes Association

2023 Tour de Cure: Northern California volunteers needed

American Diabetes Association needs volunteers to help out at the 2023 Tour de Cure: Northern California in Rohnert Park on Oct. 1. Roles include assisting with planning routes and logistics and providing outreach. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt and lunch.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3OqcEIe.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer drivers for seniors needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa needs volunteer drivers to assist with transportation for seniors throughout Sonoma County. All volunteers will need to complete a volunteer application as well as a background check.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3t1jUlg. For questions, contact Caryn Shapiro Stone at cstone@srcharities.org or 707-308-4805.

Ceres Community Project

Meal packaging and delivery volunteers needed

Ceres Community Project is looking for helpers to bag meals in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol for residents with serious illnesses.

In Santa Rosa, shifts are on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In Sebastopol shifts are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45UAWjC. For questions, contact volunteers@ceresproject.org.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteer need

Countryside Animal Rescue needs volunteers to handle a number of daily responsibilities at its animal rescue in Santa Rosa. Tasks include cleaning kennel areas and play yards, doing laundry and dishes, socializing dogs and other projects. A questionnaire and liability release are required for volunteers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions and to discuss available times, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Spay/neuter clinic volunteers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for people to help out in its spay/neuter clinic. Volunteers will be assisting with providing medical attention to unowned cats in Sonoma County. Tasks will require walking, lifting and carrying the cats.

Clinics take place every Monday and Wednesday, and are also held some Thursdays. Shifts are typically two to four hours. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3O04beC.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries

Book sale volunteers needed

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries is looking for volunteers to help run a book sale in Santa Rosa. Tasks include unpacking cardboard cartons of donated books and arranging the books for shoppers. No heavy lifting is required.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Zng4zm. For questions or to express interest, contact srfriends@sonomalibrary.org.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Garden and grounds volunteers needed

Sonoma Ashram Foundation in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks around the campus. Responsibilities include garden work, groundwork, indoor and outdoor cleaning and other projects.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Xz3Nqz.

Sutter Care at Home

Musicians needed for hospice care

Sutter Care at Home is looking for volunteer musicians to work in its hospice care program in Santa Rosa. Volunteers would be offering support, compassion and company to hospice patients. Training will be provided. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For questions or to get an application, contact Alanna Wendt at 707-535-5790 or alanna.wendt@sutterhealth.org.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.