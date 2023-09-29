Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Data entry specialist needed

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa needs a volunteer to help its Immigration team with data entry projects. Hours are flexible, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3ryAA2R.

Ceres Community Project

Meal packaging and delivery volunteers needed

Ceres Community Project is looking for helpers to bag meals in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol for residents with serious illnesses.

In Santa Rosa, shifts are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays. In Sebastopol, shifts are from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45UAWjC. For questions, contact volunteers@ceresproject.org.

County of Sonoma

Juvenile hall haircutter needed

The County of Sonoma is looking for a licensed hairdresser or barber to cut hair at juvenile hall in Santa Rosa once every two weeks. A commitment of two to six hours per appearance is expected. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and bring their own supplies.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3q0k5MK.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteer need

Countryside Animal Rescue needs volunteers to handle a number of daily responsibilities at its facility in Santa Rosa. Tasks include cleaning kennel areas and play yards, doing laundry and dishes, socializing dogs and other projects. A questionnaire and liability release are required for volunteers.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions and to discuss available times, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Spay/neuter clinic volunteers needed

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for people to help out in its spay/neuter clinic. Volunteers will be assisting with providing medical attention to unowned cats in Sonoma County. Tasks will require walking, lifting and carrying the cats.

Clinics take place every Monday and Wednesday, and are also held some Thursdays. Shifts are typically two to four hours. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3O04beC.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food distribution volunteers needed

Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help give out grocery items to people at distribution sites around Sonoma County.

Shifts vary and last between one and five hours, Mondays through Saturdays. Helpers must be able to repeatedly lift 15-35 pounds.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/48oZQcL.

Salvation Army

Comfort kit makers needed

The Salvation Army Santa Rosa is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Kits should include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel size toiletries and a handwritten note.

For more information, contact Randy Hartt at randy.hartt@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Food prep volunteers needed

Sonoma-based Sonoma Overnight Support is looking for volunteers to help in the kitchen preparing and packaging food for the homeless and hungry in Sonoma Valley.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3LEhq22. For questions, contact volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or call 415-810-9051.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Armstrong Redwoods public assistance patrol volunteers needed

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to work at Armstrong Redwoods in Guerneville helping direct hikers and providing visitors with park information.

Training is provided. Shifts are available every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3MXcuWT.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.