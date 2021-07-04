Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

F.I.S.H.

Assist at food pantry

The FISH food pantry in Santa Rosa needs volunteers for a number of roles, such as picking up food from local retailers or the Redwood Empire Food Bank; receiving and organizing donations at the food pantry; and public-facing distribution of food, which includes bagging groceries or directly interacting with food bank clients. Training is provided, and schedules are flexible. The food bank is at 1710 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa. Visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

TREASURE HOUSE

Help benefit YWCA shelter

The Treasure House consignment shop, which benefits the women and children’s safe house run by the YWCA, is looking for volunteers. The high-end consignment shop also receives donations. Volunteers should possess an outgoing personality, good work ethic and a strong retail sales and hospitality background, along with basic computer skills. Two four-hour shifts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are required a month with an occasional Saturday. Call 707-523-1188 or stop by the shop at 3450 Airway Drive, Suite E, in Santa Rosa for more information.

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours are available. Drivers use their own vehicles and cover gas costs. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or call Karina Zappa at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help feed people with illnesses

Ceres Community Project needs adult volunteers to help with meal preparation and distribution. The nonprofit distributes healthy meals to people with serious illnesses, including cancer. Its three program sites serve Sonoma and Marin counties. People who can help with meal preparation and cooking, as well as bagging or packing, are needed. Santa Rosa meal prep shifts are 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, while the Santa Rosa bagging and packing shift runs 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Email volunteers@ceresproject.org for information or to volunteer. You can also register online at tfaforms.com/4852303.

ROBERT FERGUSON OBSERVATORY

Be an ambassador to the stars

The Robert Ferguson Observatory at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park seeks volunteers to help bring its astronomy-related programs to the public. Prior astronomy knowledge is not necessary. Fill out an application at rfo.org/index.php/volunteer to find out when the next volunteer training will take place.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Be an interpreter for Spanish speakers in need

Volunteer bilingual interpreters are needed to assist clients and Catholic Charities staff at different locations. Accurately interpret questions and answers between clients, other volunteers or staff. People comfortable working with clients from diverse backgrounds including those with limited English ability are preferred. Desired language skills are English/Spanish. Contact Carrie Wooldridge at cwooldridge@srcharities.org or 707-308-4805.

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

Package and distribute food

Redwood Empire Food Bank, the North Coast’s largest food relief organization, has several volunteer opportunities available:

*Help glean and package fresh produce, assemble grocery boxes and sort donated staple pantry items in Santa Rosa. Shifts are 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers may work multiple shifts. The work is outdoors, with social distancing protocols in place, so dress appropriately. Bring your own food and water. Visit bit.ly/3qdSa7S to register.

*Distribute food at one of the food bank’s sites. Volunteers will be packing food boxes on site as well as distributing them. Come prepared to assist primarily seniors in lifting food to their cars or taking it to their doors. Volunteers must be able to stand for three hours and be able to lift 40 lbs repetitively for up to two hours. Please wear closed toed shoes and sturdy and appropriate clothing. Bring a water bottle, sunscreen, hat, mask and a great attitude. Please bring a vest if you have one, or wear brightly colored clothing. Due to health and safety, the Redwood Empire Food Bank is no longer able to lend out vests. On-site training provided. Please ask for the REFB coordinator upon arrival. Sign up at bit.ly/3gNzkA4

PETALUMA BOUNTY FARM

Try your hand at farming

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. Its mission is healthy food for everyone through collaboration, education and promoting self-reliance. Volunteer activities include helping with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and specialty activities such as preparing the produce for the farmers market. Hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m Thursdays. All ages, though small children should be accompanied by an adult, are welcome. For more information, visit calendly.com/bountyfarm/volunteer.

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic, jewishfreeclinic.org, offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase-of-life problems. The clinic is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org.

TO LEARN MORE or CONTRIBUTE AN ITEM

E-mail your news about volunteer opportunities to eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com. To explore additional volunteer opportunities, contact the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at 707-573-3399 or info@volunteernow.org.