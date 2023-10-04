Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

CASA of Sonoma County

Kenwood-based Sonoma County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is looking for board members. Board members attend meetings, research corporate foundation and/or matching funds, assist with events and provide an annual financial contribution to the organization.

Visit sonomacasa.org to learn more about the program or contact Executive Director Heloisa Heinen at 707-565-6375.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries

Book sale volunteers needed

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries is looking for helpers to set up 50,000 books for a book sale in Santa Rosa to benefit the libraries. Tasks include unpacking cardboard cartons of books to tabletops and arranging books so that spines can be read easily by shoppers. No heavy lifting is required. There will be some light lifting as books are arranged. Volunteers will stand while working, and English speaking is requested.

If you are interested, send an email message with your name and phone number to srfriends@sonomalibrary.org.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Horse leader and sidewalker volunteers needed

Giant Steps in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help conduct and assist with weekly horseback riding lessons. Tasks include horse leading, sidewalking for clients, grooming and tacking horses and other daily barn chores. Volunteers work closely with riders and horses to help develop skills with both horseback riding and personal life goals. Volunteers must be able to walk and stand in uneven terrain for extended periods of time and feel comfortable keeping horses and riders safe in an emergency situation (training for such is provided).

For more information, go to giantstepsriding.org. To sign up, reach out to Elise at elise@giantstepsriding.org or 707-781-9455, with any questions.

Roseland District Through College Mentor Program

Volunteer as a college mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa are seeking adults for its college mentor program. Mentors act as a resource and support for students and help them successfully complete high school and transition into their postsecondary education. Volunteers must make a 2 ½-year commitment of two hours monthly, with much flexibility. Complete training and support is offered by mentor coordinators.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3rqlcWT.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Sonoma Garden Park volunteer

Sonoma Ecology Center in Sonoma is looking for helpers to help maintain Sonoma Garden Park. Tasks depend on the season and can include digging, composting, weeding, harvesting, sewing seeds, planting plant starts and laying mulch. Available shifts are: 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Email: volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org to schedule an appointment to volunteer

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma Family Meal

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma Family Meal, a Petaluma organization that prepares and delivers meals for the community and provides disaster relief, is looking for kitchen helpers. Volunteers help prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals. Please wear closed-toe shoes and a hat or hair tie if you have longer hair.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42qFcFh.

Windsor Wheels

Become a volunteer driver

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.