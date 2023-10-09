Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

County of Sonoma

Juvenile hall haircutter needed

The County of Sonoma is looking for a licensed hairdresser or barber to cut hair at juvenile hall in Santa Rosa once every two weeks. A commitment of two to six hours per appearance is expected. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and bring their own supplies.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3q0k5MK.

Countryside Animal Rescue

Animal rescue volunteer need

Countryside Animal Rescue needs volunteers to handle a number of daily responsibilities at its facility in Santa Rosa. Tasks include cleaning kennel areas and play yards, doing laundry and dishes, socializing dogs and other projects.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/45Kpd7I. For questions and to discuss available times, contact Kim Johnson at 707-230-0132.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Horse leader and sidewalker volunteers needed

Giant Steps in Petaluma is looking for volunteers to help conduct and assist with weekly horseback riding lessons. Tasks include horse leading, sidewalking for clients, grooming and tacking horses and other daily barn chores. Volunteers work closely with riders and horses to help develop skills with both horseback riding and personal life goals. Volunteers must be able to walk and stand in uneven terrain for extended periods of time and feel comfortable keeping horses and riders safe in an emergency situation.

For more information, go to giantstepsriding.org. To sign up, email Elise at elise@giantstepsriding.org or 707-781-9455, with any questions.

Sonoma Ashram Foundation

Garden and grounds volunteers needed

Sonoma Ashram Foundation in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to assist with various tasks around the campus. Responsibilities include garden work, groundwork and indoor and outdoor cleaning.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Xz3Nqz.

Sonoma Family Meal

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma Family Meal, a Petaluma organization that prepares and delivers meals for the community and provides disaster relief, is looking for kitchen helpers. Volunteers help prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals. Please wear closed-toe shoes and a hat or hair tie if you have longer hair.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/42qFcFh.

Sutter Care at Home

Sutter Care at Home needs bilingual hospice volunteers. Volunteers do not provide clinical or personal care, but can provide social visits to patienties, or give caregivers a little break. Volunteers visit hospice patients in homes and care facilities in Sonoma County and northern Marin County.

No experience is necessary, training is provided.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3LO8Dvt.

Pediatric Dental Initiative

Administrative volunteers needed

Pediatric Dental Initiative in Windsor is looking for helpers to assist with a variety of tasks including preparing patient packets and folders, photocopying, filing and other office work.

The position is for one to two days per week for two to three hours per shift.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3Z8wAmn.

Windsor Wheels

Volunteer drivers needed

Windsor Wheels, a program providing free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, needs volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.