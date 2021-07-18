Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Help foster cats and kittens

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County needs foster parents and families for cats or kittens in need. Fostering tends to be a seasonal activity, busiest in spring and summer, though the agency needs fosters year-round. Volunteers must have patience, love, dedication and energy to spare. Volunteers take part in an orientation and training and need to be available Tuesdays after 3 p.m. to bring their fosters in for medical appointments.

Help trap feral or wild cats

Forgotten Felines is looking for animal lovers to join its trapping program, which captures homeless, vulnerable, feral and community cats so that they can be spayed or neutered and given medical attention. Trappers can work solo or with a family member or friend. Volunteers should be at least 18, able to carry a trapped cat and bend, stoop or kneel to traps on the ground. Trapping assignments generally take a few days or evenings to complete. A six-month commitment is required.

Join the spay and neuter team

Forgotten Felines looking for a volunteer or two to join its spay and neuter clinic team. The nonprofit holds weekly clinics for the homeless, stray, free-roaming, feral and community cats in Sonoma County. They need an intake person for either Monday mornings, Wednesday mornings, or both depending on that person's interest and availability. This volunteer, who must be 18 or older, interacts with the public and helps transport cats in carriers and assists with setting up the spay van for the day's surgeries. The new team member is needed from 7-9:30 a.m. Please express if you want to do 1 or both days. A six-month commitment is desired.

For more information or to volunteer for any of Forgotten Felines’ positions, visit forgottenfelines.volunteerhub.com.

HEALTHCARE FOUNDATION NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY

Help stage 20th anniversary gala

Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County is looking for fun, energetic, tech-comfortable volunteers to help stage its 20th anniversary gala from 4-10 p.m. Aug. 28. Volunteers are needed to help set up and take down, check in guests, assist with the auction, work drink stations and serve and bus tables. For more information, visit healthcarefoundation.net/get-involved/volunteer/

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY

Experienced dog walkers needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is seeking for dog walkers. You don't need to be a professional dog walker, but some experience with different types of dogs is extremely helpful. The attention and walks volunteers provide help the dogs develop trust and a sense of comfort and safety, increasing their adoptability. Shifts that are most in need of volunteers are 7-8:30 a.m., though walkers are also needed 4-6 p.m.

To volunteer or learn more, please visit bit.ly/3zadLkF.

SALVATION ARMY SANTA ROSA

Help in the family services department

The Salvation Army needs volunteers at its Santa Rosa warehouse, where people come to get food assistance. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to help bag, sort and fill up shopping carts to wheel out to families and individuals in need. To volunteer or learn more, visit bit.ly/3xPslOb.

Be a back-to-school ‘shopperone’

The Salvation Army’s Santa Rosa Corps needs volunteer “shopperones” for its back-to-school shopping event on Aug. 6. About 100 volunteers will help 100 students pick out $150 worth of school clothes at JCPenney in Coddingtown Mall. Preregistration for the event, which starts at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m., is required. Visit bit.ly/3ifs2pq for more information or to sign up.

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Prepare and package meals for homeless people

Sonoma Overnight Support, or SOS, needs volunteers in the Springs area of the Sonoma Valley to prepare and package food for breakfast and lunch five days a week. The nonprofit is dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Founded in 2003, they currently support our clientele to find safe housing and serves over 5,000 free meals per month at Sonoma Springs Community Hall on Highway 12. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Andy Gonzalez at 415-810-9051 or sign up online at sonomaovernightsupport.org.

ARTSTART

Help make art happen

Artstart, is looking for volunteers who can assist with setting up art installations, help in the studio or around the office, or participate in one of the nonprofit’s committees. The Santa Rosa nonprofit, started in 1999, supports apprenticeships for youths aged 14 to 20 and the creation of public art. Contact Jayne Burns at jadebyrdz@comcast.net or 707-546-2345. Visit artstart.us for more information.

F.I.S.H.

Assist at food pantry

The FISH food pantry in Santa Rosa needs volunteers for a number of roles, such as picking up food from local retailers or the Redwood Empire Food Bank; receiving and organizing donations at the food pantry; and public-facing distribution of food, which includes bagging groceries or directly interacting with food bank clients. Training is provided, and schedules are flexible. The food bank is at 1710 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa. Visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

TREASURE HOUSE

Help benefit YWCA shelter

The Treasure House consignment shop, which benefits the women and children’s safe house run by the YWCA, is looking for volunteers. The high-end consignment shop also receives donations. Volunteers should possess an outgoing personality, good work ethic and a strong retail sales and hospitality background, along with basic computer skills. Two four-hour shifts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., are required a month with an occasional Saturday. Call 707-523-1188 or stop by the shop at 3450 Airway Drive, Suite E, in Santa Rosa for more information.

TO LEARN MORE or CONTRIBUTE AN ITEM

E-mail your news about volunteer opportunities to eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com. To explore additional volunteer opportunities, contact the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at 707-573-3399 or info@volunteernow.org.