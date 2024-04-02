Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Coach spring and summer sports clinics

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is looking for volunteer coaches who are passionate about their sport and love working with kids. The family center at Caritas in Santa Rosa, a family and homeless support services facility, seeks enthusiastic coaches to direct or assist with a sports clinic for children. Dates and times are flexible. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3PJnwRE or contact Christa Youngern at either 707-327-0228 or cyoungern@srcharities.org.

Ceres Community Project

Youth kitchen and garden volunteers needed

Ceres Community Project provides meals prepared by local teens and volunteer adult kitchen mentors for people with serious illnesses, including cancer. Ceres has three program sites serving Marin and Sonoma counties. Volunteers will learn to prepare and cook healthy meals with a team of their peers under the guidance of a professional chef. Teens are requested to sign up for a weekly shift for a minimum of three months. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3TUncSz.

Northern Sonoma County Community Emergency Response Team

Volunteer at the Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo

Volunteers are needed for the Fire and Earthquake Safety Expo at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds in Cloverdale on May 19. Duties may include greeting guests, helping set up and take down before and after the event and serving as “victims” for an earthquake disaster simulation. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/49p1P0k.

Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce

Volunteer at the Apple Blossom Festival

The 78th Apple Blossom Festival and Parade, hosted by the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce, needs 130 volunteers to make the festival a success. Volunteers are needed April 27 and April 28. Positions include parade safety monitor, ticket seller and ID station attendant.

For more information, go to appleblossomfest.com/volunteer.

Sebastopol Rotary Club

Teach children to swim

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers to help teach free swim lessons for local second graders. The program, in its 38th year, runs April 22 to May 16 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol. Each child gets a half-hour lesson between noon and 1:30 p.m. twice a week. Training is provided.

For more information, contact Rick Wilson at 707-824-0846 or Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.

Sonoma Family Meal

Dishwasher and cleaning volunteers needed

Volunteer to help with dishwashing and cleaning for Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma. The organization prepares and delivers meals for the community and provides disaster relief. Many shifts are available. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/420yzcg.

Sutter Care at Home

Donate fidget quilts to patients on hospice

Are you the crafty type? Consider crafting some fidget quilts for local hospice patients. Fidget quilts, or fidget sleeves, are items help people living with illnesses that cause "nervous hands." These blankets or sleeves serve to reduce anxiety by giving the patients interesting textures, colors and items to touch and play with. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3TUR0yu. To donate a fidget quilt, send an email to Sutter Health Volunteer Coordinator Alanna Wendt at wendta@sutterhealth.org.

