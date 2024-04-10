Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Council on Aging

Create and maintain a herb garden

The Council on Aging/Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to help create a garden outside its commercial kitchen in Santa Rosa. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old with adult supervision. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3vLRuOc or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 extension 121.

Inclusive Compass

Volunteers needed for Inclusion Festival

The Inclusion Festival on May 11 is a nonprofit music and arts event in Petaluma dedicated to honoring people with disabilities, their friends, families and allies. Volunteers are needed to help with parking, assist at the face painting station and more. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old with adult supervision to participate. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/4cKT03C. To see what positions are available, and to sign up for shifts, go to signup.com/go/qqJSJEv.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County

Volunteers needed for NAMIWalks event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking volunteers for its Oct. 19 NAMIWalks fundraiser at Howarth Park and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Duties include placing signs, greeting participants, assisting with the refreshment table and passing out water to walkers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old to participate.

If interested, reach out to Hana Casita for more information at 707-800-3876 or hcasita@namisoco.org. Learn more at pdne.ws/4azbIJI.

Sebastopol Rotary Club

Teach children to swim

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers to help teach free swim lessons for local second graders. The program, in its 38th year, runs April 22 to May 16 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol. Each child gets a half-hour lesson between noon and 1:30 p.m. twice a week. Training is provided.

For more information, contact Rick Wilson at 707-824-0846 or Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341.

Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition

Volunteers needed for Bike to School Day

The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition needs help stuffing swag bags to be given to Bike to School Day participants at dozens of local schools. Volunteers are needed from April 15 to April 22. Volunteers can join the Coalition’s Bag Stuffing Party on April 15. Deliveries will occur from April 16 to April 22.

To sign up for deliveries, go to pdne.ws/3U1Qgrf or email Tina at christina@bikesonoma.org. To sign up for the Bag Stuffing Party on April 15, visit pdne.ws/3xsz9pN.

Sonoma County Family YMCA

Volunteer at the YMCA Healthy Kids Day

The YMCA in Sonoma County needs volunteers to help make its 32nd Annual Healthy Kids Day in Santa Rosa a success. The free event is April 27. Volunteers will help with food preparation, refreshment tables, games, face painting and more. Volunteers must be at least 13 years old with adult supervision to participate. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/49smFMi.

Zimbabwe Cultural Exchange Project of California

Volunteer coordinator needed

Petaluma-based Zimbabwe Cultural Exchange Project of California aims to connect Zimbabweans and Californians by organizing cultural exchange programs and fellowships. The organization is seeking a volunteer coordinator to help it achieve its goals. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old to participate.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3PTD1Xk or reach out to the organization through email at zimbabcal@gmail.com or by phone at 707-774-9264.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.