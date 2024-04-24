Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Volunteers needed for The Longest Day

The Longest Day is a fundraising event put on by the Alzheimer’s Association during the summer solstice. Participants “fight the darkness” of Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia through a fundraising activity of their choice. The organization is looking for volunteers to be committee members, help promote the event and raise money. Duties include posting on social media, phoning past participants and more.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43rsnMP or call Kirsten at 707-297-3233.

Ceres Community Project

Deliver meals to community members in health crisis

The Ceres Project provides medically tailored meals for people with serious illnesses. It needs volunteers to help make deliveries in Sebastopol. Volunteer duties include picking up food from the Ceres Sebastopol kitchens and delivering the food to three to five homes. Shifts are available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old with adult supervision, or 18 years old without supervision.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3UsY6ul. Direct any questions to Volunteer Relations Manager Matthew Cadigan at mcadigan@ceresproject.org.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Help spread accordion joy

The Cotati Accordion Festival, a nonprofit event that helps fund music programs in local schools, is gearing up for its 33rd year. The event takes place Aug. 16-18 in Cotati and is run entirely by volunteers. Organizers need volunteers to help set up, monitor parking, run the first-aid tent, serve as crossing guards and run the hospitality tent.

For more information and to sign up, go to cotatifest.com or call Scott at 707-479-5481.

Inclusive Compass

Volunteers needed for Inclusion Festival

The Inclusion Festival on May 11 is a nonprofit music and arts event in Petaluma dedicated to honoring people with disabilities, their friends, families and allies. Volunteers are needed to help with parking, assist at the face painting station and more. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old with adult supervision to participate. Without supervision, volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/4cKT03C. To see what positions are available, and to sign up for shifts, go to signup.com/go/qqJSJEv.

Little Free Library

Coordinate a book drive

Little Free Libraries is trying to build community, inspire readers and expand book access by building free community libraries and scattering them throughout the community. Volunteers are needed to help coordinate local book drives. Duties include setting up a book drive, collaborating with local businesses to promote the drive, distributing the books to the free libraries and more. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/49VGID6.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County

Volunteers sought for NAMIWalks event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking volunteers for its Oct. 19 NAMIWalks fundraiser at Howarth Park and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Duties include placing signs, greeting participants, assisting with the refreshment table and passing out water to walkers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

If interested, reach out to Hana Casita for more information at 707-800-3876 or hcasita@namisoco.org. Learn more at pdne.ws/4azbIJI.

To submit volunteer opportunities, email good.deeds@pressdemocrat.com.