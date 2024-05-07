Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Council on Aging

Kitchen help sought

Meals on Wheels, a meal program for seniors in Sonoma County, needs help in its Santa Rosa kitchen. Volunteers are needed to make salads on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Job training for chef preparation is provided. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old with adult supervision, or 16 years old without supervision.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3V5jLHq.

Disabled American Veterans Sonoma County Chapter 48

Hospital service coordinator needed

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48 in Santa Rosa needs a volunteer hospital service coordinator to assist with the organization of its driving program. Volunteers will coordinate rides for veterans to ensure that they get to VA medical facilities. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3QY0SGH.

Goatlandia

Animal sanctuary volunteers needed

The Goatlandia Animal Sanctuary is looking for volunteers to help with various tasks around its Sebastopol location. The organization is looking for people who can work three hours a day once a week for a minimum of three months. Volunteers will feed and clean the animals, among other chores. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old with an adult, or 18 years old without supervision.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/43DvAsd.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Sonoma County

Volunteers sought for NAMIWalks event

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is seeking volunteers for its Oct. 19 NAMIWalks fundraiser at Howarth Park and Spring Lake in Santa Rosa. Duties include placing signs, greeting participants, assisting with the refreshment table and passing out water to walkers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

If interested, reach out to Hana Casita for more information at 707-800-3876 or hcasita@namisoco.org. Learn more at pdne.ws/4azbIJI.

Solano Volunteers

CERT volunteer assistant program manager needed

The local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for a volunteer assistant program manager to help improve and maintain the CERT program. This position works under the direction of the local CERT program manager. Primary duties include gathering information regarding available resources, training and/or deployment opportunities and assessing the needs of the local CERT program. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/44jqcLE.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Food packing and food distribution volunteers needed

Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa is looking for people to help bag grocery items to give out to people at distribution sites around Sonoma County. Packing shifts are 7-9 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Santa Rosa. Food distribution help is needed Monday through Saturday. Times and locations vary. Volunteers can be as young as 6 years old with adult supervision, or 13 years old without supervision.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/40wG6yR.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Comfort kits needed

The Salvation Army Santa Rosa needs volunteers and service clubs to put together comfort kits that will be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Volunteers gather materials and goods, package them and then drop them off at a Salvation Army location. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3QPw2yb.

Sonoma Valley Volunteers

On-call emergency volunteers needed

Sonoma Valley Volunteers help people in the local community cope with crisis. The organization is looking for on-call volunteers to work at the Sonoma Community Center in the case of an emergency. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3rK2ngP.

