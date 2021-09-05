Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

ROSELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT

Become a Through College mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep are seeking positive, enthusiastic, and educated adults who would like to make a difference in helping high school students achieve their dreams of successful college experiences. To make each of these dreams a reality, the district started the Through College Mentoring Program, and needs help. Visit bit.ly/3jL6rqY to learn more or volunteer.

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Help foster cats and kittens

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County needs foster parents and families for cats or kittens in need. Fostering tends to be a seasonal activity, busiest in spring and summer, though the agency needs fosters year-round. Volunteers must have patience, love, dedication and energy to spare. Volunteers take part in an orientation and training and need to be available Tuesdays after 3 p.m. to bring their fosters in for medical appointments. For more information or to volunteer for any of Forgotten Felines’ positions, visit forgottenfelines.volunteerhub.com.

CHARLES M. SCHULZ MUSEUM AND RESEARCH CENTER

Happiness is ... volunteering for ‘Peanuts’

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER & NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Bilingual people needed for vaccine clinic

Bilingual volunteers are needed to help facilitate vaccine clinics. Volunteers who are multicultural or have cross-cultural sensitivity or experience dealing with inequitable economic or social systems and environments are preferred. A variety of shifts are available. Sign up at bit.ly/3zLhg1C.

THIRD STREET FAMILY GARDEN

Help prep garden

The Third Street Family Garden at West Third Street and Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa needs help with pulling hay or grass in and around garden plots, as well as with laying down chips. This is all safe and outside work. Tools are provided. Hours available daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To apply, visit bit.ly/3jXpMnG.

JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSION

Serve as an appointee

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth? Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission. To learn more about the commission and submit an application, visit bit.ly/3sAm9If

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa is searching for a volunteer to support basic administrative functions, such as filing, sorting, documentation and communications work. Visit bit.ly/3BI9whr.

SALVATION ARMY SANTA ROSA

Help in the family services department

The Salvation Army needs volunteers at its Santa Rosa warehouse, where people come to get food assistance. Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays to help bag and sort food and fill up shopping carts to wheel out to families and individuals in need. To volunteer or learn more, visit bit.ly/3xPslOb.

SONOMA COMMUNITY CENTER

Volunteer at the front desk

The Sonoma Community Center is looking for friendly, outgoing people who are interested in volunteering at the front desk at their office in Sonoma. Volunteers will greet visitors and help connect them with the center’s services. All volunteers are asked to commit to at least one weekly four-hour shift. In return, you receive a free annual membership to the Community Center, including all the associated benefits. If interested, email Charlotte Hajer, executive director, at charlotte@sonomacommunitycenter.org.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Help with food drives

Food for Thought has Saturday food drives this month and next and needs volunteers to staff them. Food drives are a really fun and helpful way to collect much needed groceries for clients at various locations throughout Sonoma County. The pickup shift at the end of the day requires a volunteer to come to the food drive location, collect food and fund donations, then return them to the food pantry in Forestville. COVID-19 safety guidelines are place to keep volunteers and donors safe. For more information, bit.ly/3ydkUju

RED CROSS

Lend a hand in disaster response

The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters. Volunteers are also needed who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you. For more information, visit rdcrss.org/3kb2Jpz or email local offices at volunteersmm@redcross.org.