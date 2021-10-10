Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

LAW ENFORCEMENT CHAPLAINCY SERVICE

Become a law enforcement chaplain

The Sonoma County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Service is seeking volunteer chaplains. After a five-month Chaplain Academy training program in which classes are held one night a week, chaplains choose two 24-hour on-call periods each month. Applicants need not be clergy but must have a high school diploma or GED; be able to pass a law enforcement records check; have no felony convictions; be a permanent resident of Sonoma County; and have a valid California driver’s license and a properly insured vehicle. To learn more or apply online, visit sonomacountychaplains.org

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER AND NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

CVNL’s Secret Santa program needs volunteers to check in families Dec. 11 and 12 for its huge gift distribution drive that serves children, teens, adults and seniors throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers will also deliver gifts to vehicles. Volunteers are also needed to package gifts, filling toy bags for families and handing off gifts to team members for delivery. Sign up at bit.ly/3lqwh48. The event will take place regardless of weather, so please come prepared with water and a jacket. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for both opportunities.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help prepare meals for people with illnesses

Ceres Community Project provides nourishing, organic meals prepared by local teens and adult volunteers for people with serious illness including cancer. Ceres is looking for adult volunteers to join its meal production team in Sebastopol. Shifts are 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and includes washing and chopping veggies for each week’s menu. The position requires the use of knives and repetitive wrist motions while standing for several hours. Cooking involves following and executing recipes under direction from staff chefs. Some cooking skills are required. Volunteers are also needed for bagging and packaging meals from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday or 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday. Email Matt Cadigan, volunteer coordinator at mcadigan@ceresproject.org or apply at bit.ly/3FwQflX.

FARM TO PANTRY

Glean food to help neighbors in need

Gleaning, or harvesting and sharing the bounty with those who need it, with Farm to Pantry means about three hours on a farm or property from around 9 a.m. to noon with the possibility of a drop-off to one of our partners to see firsthand where it all goes. Click the “Gleaning Schedule” button at farmtopantry.org to sign up. You will receive an email the day prior to your volunteer date with details on where and when to meet your fellow gleaners. You should also expect some pre-glean health questions in keeping with coronavirus guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety.

SONOMA COMMUNITY CENTER

Volunteer at the front desk

The Sonoma Community Center is looking for friendly, outgoing people who are interested in volunteering at the front desk at its office in Sonoma. Volunteers will greet visitors and help connect them with the center’s services. All volunteers are asked to commit to at least one weekly four-hour shift. In return, they will receive a free annual membership to the Community Center, including all the associated benefits. If interested, email Charlotte Hajer, executive director, at charlotte@sonomacommunitycenter.org.

ROSELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT

Become a Through College mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep are seeking positive, enthusiastic, and educated adults who would like to make a difference in helping high school students achieve their dreams of successful college experiences. To make each of these dreams a reality, the district started the Through College Mentoring Program, and needs help. Visit bit.ly/3jL6rqY to learn more or volunteer.

SONOMA COUNTY TAX-AIDE

Help prepare free tax returns

The Tax-Aide program, 100% volunteer-staffed, provides free tax preparation for low and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages. Volunteers prepare tax returns; greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork; and/or work from home, making appointments. The service is offered at 10 sites in Sonoma County. The commitment is five or more hours per week from February to mid-April, plus training time in January. More information at aarpca2.org/sonoma-napa. Email CA2D10@aarpfoundation.org, or call 707-861-1048.

SACKS HOSPICE THRIFT STORE

Help customers, work the register

St. Joseph Health’s Sacks Hospice Thrift Store, which supports Hospice of Petaluma and funds no-cost grief services, children’s programs and community education, is looking for volunteers to work on the register. Shifts are 2½ hours long, Mondays through Saturdays, with three shifts available daily. Contact Donna Lippi, manager, at donna.lippi@stjoe.org or 707-765-2228.

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours a month are available. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

GOATLANDIA

Help rescued farm animals

Goatlandia is an animal sanctuary that rescues farm animals and educates the public about the choice for a compassionate lifestyle. In addition to providing a safe and loving forever home to its own feathered and furry family, it places its rescued farm animal friends into loving homes through an adoption program. Goatlandia is actively recruiting new volunteers to help with feeding, cleaning and other tasks to take care of the animals. You can brush a goat’s coat, rub a pig’s belly and watch chickens run around and scratch. For more information on volunteering email info@goatlandia.org.

JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSION

Serve as an appointee

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth? Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission. To learn more about the commission and submit an application, visit bit.ly/3sAm9If

