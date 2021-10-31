Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase-of-life problems. The clinic is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org or visit jewishfreeclinic.org.

SONOMA COUNTY TAX-AIDE

Help prepare free tax returns

The Tax-Aide program, 100% volunteer-staffed, provides free tax preparation for low and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages. Volunteers prepare tax returns; greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork; and/or work from home, making appointments. The service is offered at 10 sites in Sonoma County. The commitment is five or more hours per week from February to mid-April, plus training time in January. More information at aarpca2.org/sonoma-napa. Email CA2D10@aarpfoundation.org, or call 707-861-1048.

CIRCUIT RIDER COMMUNITY SERVICES

Help Windsor seniors get around

The Windsor Wheels program, which provides free rides to Windsor-area residents age 60 and older, is looking for volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment. Volunteer shifts as short as two hours a month are available. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, matches drivers with riders and provides protective equipment. For more information, visit circuitridercs.org or contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641, ext. 244.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Deliver meals for seniors

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to come to the kitchen to pick up meals, then deliver the food and return the delivery bags. Deliveries occur between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and last two to three hours. The meals are stored in coolers and bags that weigh up to 25 pounds. Volunteers, who use their own vehicles, deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors, providing a welfare check and a friendly "Hello!" Volunteers are often the only visitor the senior has had that day. Council on Aging requires a six-month or longer commitment. Typically, volunteers are assigned to a route they do once a week.

SENIOR PEER SUPPORT

Provide peer support

Senior Peer Support is a group of volunteers 55 and older who are trained and supervised by a mental health professional to support individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, isolation and other life challenges related to aging. Training is offered two times a year in spring and fall and involves a 12-week commitment from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Once training is complete, the commitment entails weekly two-hour support and supervision meetings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Accepting a case is voluntary and involves working with a senior client for up to 12 weeks, meeting weekly for about one hour with the client in their home. Folks who have learned successful ways to cope with depression and anxiety or have experience or interest in working with problems of aging are very welcome. Bilingual and LGTQ applicants are needed and absolutely welcome.

For either opportunity, visit councilonaging.com/volunteers call Leigh Galten at 707-525-0143, ext. 121 or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Help create comfort kits

Petaluma People Services Center is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Gather the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at PPSC. Comfort kits should include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand santizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel-sized toiletries and a handwritten note. No number of kits is too small or too large. If your club can only put together the supplies for 10 kits, PPSC will take them. Contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

SACKS HOSPICE THRIFT STORE

Help customers, work the register

St. Joseph Health’s Sacks Hospice Thrift Store, which supports Hospice of Petaluma and funds no-cost grief services, children’s programs and community education, is looking for volunteers to work on the register. Shifts are 2½ hours long, Mondays through Saturdays, with three shifts available daily. Contact Donna Lippi, manager, at donna.lippi@stjoe.org or 707-765-2228.

SONOMA COMMUNITY CENTER

Volunteer at the front desk

The Sonoma Community Center is looking for friendly, outgoing people who are interested in volunteering at the front desk at its office in Sonoma. Volunteers will greet visitors and help connect them with the center’s services. All volunteers are asked to commit to at least one weekly four-hour shift. In return, they will receive a free annual membership to the Community Center, including all the associated benefits. If interested, email Charlotte Hajer, executive director, at charlotte@sonomacommunitycenter.org.