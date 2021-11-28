Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

PAWS FOR LOVE FOUNDATION

Help put on fundraising event

The Paws for Love Foundation is seeking volunteers to help put on its 23rd annual Paws for Love fundraising auction and animal art show on Feb. 12. Volunteers are needed to handle donations, facilitate live and silent auctions as well as art sales, plus act as greeters, servers and cashiers, among other duties. The first recruitment meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Willow Room at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College, Santa Rosa. Masks are required as per county guidelines. Proceeds from the event will fund surgeries, medical care, and adoption support for homeless pets. For more information email ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help feed people with illnesses

The Ceres Community Project, which provides nourishing, organic meals to people with serious illnesses and their families, needs adult volunteers for its Santa Rosa kitchen team. Volunteers are needed from 8:30-11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays for morning food prep, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for afternoon cooking and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays for food prep. Both teen and adult volunteers are needed. To apply for for more information, visit ceresproject.org or call 707-829-5833, ext. 221.

LANDPATHS

Help reduce wildfire fuels

LandPaths is holding its Broom-a-pull-ooza Dec. 1-4 at Riddell Preserve near Healdsburg. The group needs as many people as it can get to help pull French broom, an invasive plant that grows fast and densely. If left unchecked, it can crowd out native plants and act as a ladder for wildfires to reach into tree canopies. View the calendar at landpaths.org or call 707-544-7284 for information.

PETALUMA BOUNTY

Volunteer on the farm

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. The Bounty Farm has volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. Thursday volunteer hours will begin March 4 from 3-6 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome, though small children 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult, 18 and under should have a waiver signed by an adult prior to participation. Vounteers help with harvesting produce, weed, plant and engage in specialty activities such as preparing produce for a farmers market. Volunteer at bit.ly/3C40yLv.

SONOMA COUNTY TAX-AIDE

Help prepare free tax returns

The Tax-Aide program, 100% volunteer-staffed, provides free tax preparation for low and moderate-income taxpayers of all ages. Volunteers prepare tax returns; greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork; and/or work from home, making appointments. The service is offered at 10 sites in Sonoma County. The commitment is five or more hours per week from February to mid-April, plus training time in January. More information at aarpca2.org/sonoma-napa. Email taxaidefranklin@gmail.com, or call 707-861-1048.

LANDPATHS

Plant redwood saplings

LandPaths needs volunteers to plant redwood saplings at Rancho Mark West, its 120-acre protected outdoor classroom and open space preserve in the Mayacamas Mountains. Over the course of Dec. 3-5, the organization plans to plant nearly 4,500 saplings to help with Glass fire recovery. Volunteers can sign up for one day, or all three, and no experience is necessary. Visit the calendar at landpaths.org or call 707-544-7284 for information.

COVIA

Pay visits to older adults

Covia’s Social Call program seeks volunteers to be paired with an older adult for weekly friendly visits. Volunteers provide social support and friendship, connecting with the same older adult once a week by phone or video-conference. Volunteers receive training and ongoing support, are matched with an adult 60 years or older, commit to one 30-45 minute call per week for at least 6 months and must undergo a background check, with the cost covered by Covia. Email socialcall@covia.org.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER AND NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Secret Santa volunteers needed

Secret Santa, a program of the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadershop, works to provide for those in need. Staff and volunteers organize a gift distribution drive that serves children, teens, adults and seniors throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers are needed to check in families and verify their identities and letter numbers as well as deliver gifts to cars on Dec. 11 and 12. Bring a mask, your own water bottle and weather-appropriate attire. The event will take place rain or shine. All volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and follow appropriate COVID protocols. Volunteer at bit.ly/2YodPk1. The event also needs packaging volunteers on the same two days to fill toy bags for families and hand them off to other team members for delivery. Sign up at bit.ly/3EPWsrY.