Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

December 4, 2021, 9:28PM

SONOMA COUNTY COAD

Spanish speakers needed for vaccine sites

Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, a coalition of community agencies that fosters effective service delivery to those affected by disasters, is looking for volunteers to help the Spanish-speaking community navigate COVID-19 vaccinations. The need for bilingual or multi-lingual volunteers is ongoing as Sonoma County works hard to vaccinate children against the deadly respiratory illness. Volunteers who are multi-cultural, bilingual or multi-lingual or have cross-cultural sensitivity skills are encouraged to apply. Other relevant experience may include personal, family, or other lived experience dealing with inequitable economic, social, health and educational systems and environments. Shifts are available 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Shifts are generally at elementary school pop-up clinics. Volunteer at volunteernow.org/sonoma-county-coad.

HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS

Help people displaced by homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. Volunteer at homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Help serve food to seniors

The Council on Aging needs volunteers for its community dining site in the town of Sonoma, which allows senior guests to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with a group of other community patrons. The organization seeks friendly, fully vaccinated volunteers who can take guest orders and serve hot meals with warm smiles to food-insecure seniors. Help is needed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays in Sonoma. Proof of vaccination is required. Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143, ext. 121.

FORGOTTEN FELINES

Help trap feral cats for spaying, neutering

Forgotten Felines is looking for animal lovers to join its trapping program, which captures homeless, vulnerable, feral and community cats so that they can be spayed or neutered and given medical attention. Trappers can work solo or with a family member or friend. Volunteers should be at least 18, able to carry a trapped cat and bend, stoop or kneel to traps on the ground. Trapping assignments generally take a few days or evenings to complete. Trapping usually happens the night before a spay-or-neuter clinic day or early morning of a clinic day — Sunday night, before 8:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday night or before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. A six-month commitment is required. Volunteer at forgottenfelines.volunteerhub.com.

ROSELAND SCHOOL DISTRICT

Become a Through College mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep are seeking positive, enthusiastic, and educated adults who would like to make a difference in helping high school students achieve their dreams of successful college experiences. To make each of these dreams a reality, the district started the Through College Mentoring Program, and needs help. Most of the students will be first-generation high school graduates, and many of them come from low-income households, where English is a second language. They have the drive and desire to achieve great things, but most lack the support, guidance and resources at home to help them reach their full potential. Mentors act as a resource and support for a student and help him/her successfully complete high school and transition into college. Monthly trainings cover the academic piece, but equally important is expanding the students’ experiences and helping them see what is out beyond the Roseland community. A 2½ year commitment of 2 hours monthly is desired. Visit bit.ly/3IhLcam to learn more or volunteer.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Deliver meals on wheels

COUNCIL ON AGING

Deliver meals for seniors

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program needs volunteers to come to the kitchen to pick up meals, then deliver the food and return the delivery bags. Deliveries occur between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and last two to three hours. The meals are stored in coolers and bags that weigh up to 25 pounds. Volunteers, who use their own vehicles, deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors, providing a welfare check and a friendly "Hello!" Volunteers are often the only visitor the senior has had that day. Council on Aging require a six-month or longer commitment. Typically volunteers are assigned to a route which they do once a week. Volunteer at www.councilonaging.com/volunteers, call 707-525-0143, ext. 121 or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.

PAWS FOR LOVE FOUNDATION

Help put on fundraising event

The Paws for Love Foundation is seeking volunteers to help put on its 23rd annual Paws for Love fundraising auction and animal art show on Feb. 12. Volunteers are needed to handle donations, facilitate live and silent auctions as well as art sales, plus act as greeters, servers and cashiers, among other duties. The first recruitment meeting takes place from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 11 in the Willow Room at the Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College, Santa Rosa. Masks are required as per county guidelines. Proceeds from the event will fund surgeries, medical care, and adoption support for homeless pets. For more information email ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help feed people with illnesses

The Ceres Community Project, which provides nourishing, organic meals to people with serious illnesses and their families, needs adult volunteers for its Santa Rosa kitchen team. Volunteers are needed from 8:30-11 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays for morning food prep, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for afternoon cooking and 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays for food prep. Both teen and adult volunteers are needed. To apply for for more information, visit ceresproject.org or call 707-829-5833, ext. 221.

PETALUMA BOUNTY

Volunteer on the farm

Petaluma Bounty offers volunteer opportunities for anyone who would like to lend a hand with farm production and learn what it means to run a nonprofit community farm. The Bounty Farm has volunteer hours from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays. Thursday volunteer hours will begin March 4 from 3-6 p.m. All ages and abilities are welcome, though small children 10 and under should be accompanied by an adult, and 18 and under should have a waiver signed by an adult prior to participation. Volunteers help with harvesting produce, weeding, planting and engaging in specialty activities such as preparing produce for a farmers market. Volunteer at bit.ly/3C40yLv.

COVIA

Pay visits to older adults

Covia’s Social Call program seeks volunteers to be paired with an older adult for weekly friendly visits. Volunteers provide social support and friendship, connecting with the same older adult once a week by phone or video-conference. Volunteers receive training and ongoing support, are matched with an adult 60 years or older, commit to one 30-45 minute call per week for at least six months and must undergo a background check, with the cost covered by Covia. Email socialcall@covia.org.

CENTER FOR VOLUNTEER AND NONPROFIT LEADERSHIP

Secret Santa volunteers needed

Secret Santa, a program of the Center for Volunteer and Nonprofit Leadership, works to provide for those in need. Staff and volunteers organize a gift distribution drive that serves children, teens, adults and seniors throughout Sonoma County. Volunteers are needed to check in families and verify their identities and letter numbers as well as deliver gifts to cars on Dec. 11 and 12. Bring a mask, your own water bottle and weather-appropriate attire. The event will take place rain or shine. All volunteers must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and follow appropriate COVID protocols. Volunteer at bit.ly/2YodPk1. The event also needs packaging volunteers on the same two days to fill toy bags for families and hand them off to other team members for delivery. Sign up at bit.ly/3EPWsrY.

JEWISH COMMUNITY FREE CLINIC

Help provide free therapy

The Jewish Community Free Clinic offers free mental health services to all members of the community experiencing anxiety, depression and phase-of-life problems. The clinic is seeking volunteer licensed therapists and associates who can offer four or more hours per week. Spanish-speaking therapists are especially needed. Email Mark Bender at mark@jewishfreeclinic.org or visit jewishfreeclinic.org.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Help create comfort kits

Petaluma People Services Center is looking for service clubs to put together comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Gather the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at PPSC. Comfort kits should include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel-sized toiletries and a handwritten note. No number of kits is too small or too large. If your club can only put together the supplies for 10 kits, PPSC will take them. Contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

CERES COMMUNITY PROJECT

Help prepare meals for people with illnesses

Ceres Community Project provides nourishing, organic meals prepared by local teens and adult volunteers for people with serious illness including cancer. Ceres is looking for adult volunteers to join its meal production team in Sebastopol. Shifts are 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and include washing and chopping veggies for each week’s menu. The position requires the use of knives and repetitive wrist motions while standing for several hours. Cooking involves following and executing recipes under direction from staff chefs. Some cooking skills are required. Volunteers are also needed for bagging and packaging meals from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday or 6:15-8 p.m. Thursday. Email Matt Cadigan, volunteer coordinator at mcadigan@ceresproject.org or apply at bit.ly/3FwQflX.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Drivers needed for seniors

Catholic Charities is looking for volunteer drivers to help seniors access medical, social and emergency services. A schedule of needed rides is posted each month and volunteers, who use their own vehicles, can sign up. Volunteers must complete an application and agree to a tuberculosis test and background check. If you are interested in signing up or have questions, contact Carrie Wooldridge at cwooldridge@srcharities.org, or 707-308-4805.

COUNCIL ON AGING

Provide support for seniors

Senior Peer Support is a group of volunteers 55 and older who are trained and supervised by a mental health professional to support individuals struggling with depression, anxiety, isolation and other life challenges related to aging. Training is offered two times a year in spring and fall and involves a 12-week commitment from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays. Once training is complete, the commitment entails weekly two-hour support and supervision meetings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays. Accepting a case is voluntary and involves working with a senior client for up to 12 weeks, meeting weekly for about one hour with the client in their home. Folks who have learned successful ways to cope with depression and anxiety or have experience or interest in working with problems of aging are very welcome. Bilingual and LGBTQ applicants are needed and absolutely welcome. Visit councilonaging.com/volunteers, call Leigh Galten at 707-525-0143, ext. 121 or email lgalten@councilonaging.com.

JUVENILE JUSTICE COMMISSION

Serve as an appointee

Are you looking for a volunteer opportunity to improve the lives of Sonoma County’s youth? Consider applying to the Juvenile Justice Commission. To learn more about the commission and submit an application, visit juvenilejusticecommission.org.

TO LEARN MORE or CONTRIBUTE AN ITEM

Email your news about volunteer opportunities to eric.wittmershaus@pressdemocrat.com. To explore additional volunteer opportunities, contact the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County at 707-573-3399 or info@volunteernow.org.

