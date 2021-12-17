Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SONOMA COUNTY AARP TAX-AIDE

Help schedule clients

Sonoma County's AARP Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation for low to moderate-income taxpayers. With tax season starting in January, the program needs volunteers to return client phone calls, explain the Tax-Aide program and to schedule new and returning clients at the program’s eight sites. Volunteers work from home and must have a mobile phone. For more information, visit aarpca2.org/sonoma-napa, email to TaxAideFranklin@gmail.com, or call 707-861-1048.

PETALUMA WETLAND ALLIANCE

Docents and volunteers to work with kids, land stewardship and research

The Petaluma Wetland Alliance needs volunteers to teach thirdgraders about wetland habitats, birds and their importance, lead bird walks, help with habitat restoration, conduct research on wetlands animals and more. Required volunteer training starts Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., and will continue for seven consecutive Thursdays. To volunteer, visit petalumawetlands.org/become-a-volunteer For more information, email ataylor@petalumawetlands.org or call 707-774-6586.

WEST COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES

Become a senior peer counselor

Volunteers ages 55+, are needed to help their peers manage the stress and challenges of aging. Volunteers will undergo 35 hours of training with licensed clinical staff. The next training will be held Jan. 26. All meetings take place in Santa Rosa or over Zoom. Space is limited, so email Melissa.fike@westcountyservices.org or call 707-823-1640 ext. 301 for more information.

HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS

Lend a hand to fight homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. Volunteer at homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.