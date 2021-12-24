Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

NORTH COAST OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteer in classrooms

North Coast Opportunities’ Foster Grandparent program needs retired seniors to volunteer in classrooms. Volunteers will receive benefits such as mileage reimbursement, liability insurance, and a small hourly stipend. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides volunteer outreach for other nonprofits and offers benefits to volunteers 55 and older. For more information, visit ncoinc.org/programs/volunteer-network.

Help others with their taxes

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

VITA Volunteers serve throughout Mendocino and Lake County, preparing tax returns and greeting clients. No experience is necessary and free tax preparation training is provided. NCO trains volunteers to provide this service during tax season out of our Ukiah offices. This program runs from January through April. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3sLhghJ.

PETALUMA WETLAND ALLIANCE

Teach about, help out with wetlands

The Petaluma Wetland Alliance needs volunteers to teach third graders about wetland habitats, birds and their importance, lead bird walks, help with habitat restoration, conduct research on wetlands animals and more. Required volunteer training starts Jan. 13 at 9 a.m., and will continue for seven consecutive Thursdays. To volunteer, visit petalumawetlands.org/become-a-volunteer. For more information, email ataylor@petalumawetlands.org or call 707-774-6586.

WEST COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES

Become a senior peer counselor

Volunteers ages 55+, are needed to help their peers manage the stress and challenges of aging. Volunteers will undergo 35 hours of training with licensed clinical staff. The next training will be held Jan. 26. All meetings take place in Santa Rosa or over Zoom. Space is limited. Email Melissa.fike@westcountyservices.org or call 707-823-1640 ext. 301 for more information.

HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS

Lend a hand to fight homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. Volunteer at homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.