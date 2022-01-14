Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Help prep and package meals

Sonoma Overnight Support is a nonprofit dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Located at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall on Highway 12, volunteers are needed to prep foods and package meals for breakfast and lunch five days a week. Shifts are four hours long. Contact Andy Gonzalez, the volunteer coordinator at 415-810-9051 or sign up online at sonomaovernightsupport.org.

6TH STREET PLAYHOUSE

Volunteer in the Costume Shop

The 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work backstage in its costume shop, including helping with quick costume changes. The playhouse offers training for the positions and flexible hours. Volunteers will receive compensation for hours in tickets. For more information, email costumes@6thstreetplayhouse.com.

LITTLE TROOPER RANCH

Help out with rescue animals

Little Trooper Ranch animal rescue in Penngrove is looking for volunteers to spend time with the dogs, help keep the shelter tidy, do laundry and keep the barns clean. The nonprofit is also seeking a volunteer coordinator and driver to help with trips to the veterinarian in Marin County and meet transports with dogs from other counties. For more information, visit littletrooperranch.org or email adoptatrooper@gmail.com.

PAWS FOR LOVE FOUNDATION

Gala volunteers needed

The Paws for Love Foundation needs volunteers for its 23rd annual fundraising auction and animal art show on May 21. Volunteers are needed to help set up the event, run live and silent auctions, greet, serve and sell art to guests and more. For more information, email Ellyn@pawsforlove.info.

WINDSOR WHEELS

Provide free rides to Windsor area residents age 60+

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to drive seniors to run errands and to doctor’s appointments. Masks and other PPE is provided for volunteers and the time commitment is flexible. For more information, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244.

HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS

Lend a hand to fight homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. For more information, visit homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.

NORTH COAST OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteer in classrooms

North Coast Opportunities’ Foster Grandparent program needs retired seniors to volunteer in classrooms. Volunteers will receive benefits such as mileage reimbursement, liability insurance and a small hourly stipend. The Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides volunteer outreach for other nonprofits and offers benefits to volunteers 55 and older. For more information, visit bit.ly/3t7JaVk.

Help local organizations

North Coast Opportunities’ Retired Senior Volunteer Program provides grants and recruits volunteers for organizations such as Redwood Empire Food Bank and Mentor Me. Volunteers age 55 and older are provided with benefits that include supplemental and liability insurance, national recognition and gifts from RSVP. To enroll, visit bit.ly/3qUBhQ5.

WEST COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICES

Become a senior peer counselor

Volunteers ages 55 and older are needed to help their peers manage the stress and challenges of aging. Volunteers will undergo 35 hours of training with licensed clinical staff. The next training will be held Jan. 26. All meetings take place in Santa Rosa or over Zoom. Space is limited. Email Melissa.fike@westcountyservices.org or call 707-823-1640 ext. 301 for more information.