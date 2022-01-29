Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

COUNCIL ON AGING

Volunteer servers needed for Community Dining sites in Sonoma

This organization hosts Community Dining sites that allow senior guests to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Volunteer servers are needed to take guest orders and serve hot meals to food-insecure seniors. Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed through May 21. Proof of COVID vaccination is required. For more information, visit councilonaging.com, bit.ly/3udQHSO, or contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 ext. 121.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY

Shelter greeters and adoption support needed

Volunteers are needed to greet and help direct visitors, answer questions, monitor and restock the Pet Food Pantry and to answer calls from potential adopters. Anyone interested must attend an orientation through Zoom and an in-person training session at the shelter once their application is accepted. There is a one-time fee of $25 for a volunteer T-shirt. Volunteers needed through June 1. To apply, visit bit.ly/3Gal138. For more information, email kmchugh@humanesocietysoco.org or visit bit.ly/3KMTs3v.

COVIA

Volunteers needed for Social Call visitor program

The nonprofit Covia needs volunteers for its Social Call program that matches volunteers with adults 60 years or older for weekly visits. Volunteers will provide social support and friendship with the same person once a week by phone or video-conference. Volunteers will receive training and ongoing support and are asked to commit to one 30-45 minute call per week for at least six months. A background check is required. Volunteers are needed through May 21. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ufkbjr or email socialcall@covia.org.

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

Food distribution volunteer

The Redwood Empire Food Bank needs help distributing fresh produce and healthy groceries at any of their food distribution sites in Sonoma County. Volunteers for drive-thru, walk-up and home deliveries are needed. Volunteers must be able to stand for two to three hours and lift 15 to 35 pounds repetitively. Masking indoors is required. Volunteers are needed through June 30. For more information, visit bit.ly/3GcLVHs.

SONOMA OVERNIGHT SUPPORT

Help prep and package meals

Sonoma Overnight Support is a nonprofit dedicated to sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry in Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley. Volunteers are needed to prep food and package meals for breakfast and lunch five days a week. Shifts are four hours long. To volunteer, contact Andy Gonzalez at 415-810-9051 or sign up at sonomaovernightsupport.org.