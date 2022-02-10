Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL

Event volunteers needed

The 31st annual Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for volunteers for the Aug. 20-21 event. Volunteers must commit a minimum of three hours to receive a free weekend pass, meal and event poster. For more information, visit cotatifest.org.

F.I.S.H. OF SANTA ROSA AREA INC.

Food pick up, receiving and distribution volunteers

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to pick up food from local retailers and the Redwood Empire Food Bank, receive and organize food at the pantry and serve in the distribution area bagging groceries and helping clients. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 a.m. and Tuesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Training will be provided. For more information, visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

LUTHER BURBANK HOME & GARDENS

Docents, gardeners and gift shop volunteers needed

Volunteer docents are needed at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens in Santa Rosa to take visitors on 40-45 minute tours of the Santa Rosa Avenue property. Gardeners will work hands-on in the gardens under the direction of the garden curator on a variety of tasks and projects. Gift shop volunteers will greet visitors and sell products. Shifts and work season vary by job. Informational interviews take place in February with volunteer training Saturdays in March. For more information visit lutherburbank.org, call 707-524-5445 or email burbankhome@lutherburbank.org.

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

Rohnert Park food distribution volunteers needed

The Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Rohnert Park location needs volunteers to help with food distribution. Volunteers will pack and distribute food boxes on site, assist seniors in lifting food to their cars or taking food to their doors. Volunteers must be able to stand for three hours and be able to lift 40 pounds repetitively for up to two hours. On-site training is provided. Volunteers are needed through June 30. For more information visit or refb.org or bit.ly/347o8Mj.

6TH STREET PLAYHOUSE

Help in the box office

The 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work in its box office. Duties include light computer work on its ticketing platform and customer service. Volunteers are needed through June 30. For more information, visit bit.ly/3L0zdze.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY

Shelter greeters and adoption support needed

The Humane Society of Sonoma County needs volunteers to greet and help direct visitors, answer questions, monitor and restock the pet food pantry and to answer calls from potential adopters. Anyone interested must attend an orientation through Zoom and an in-person training session at the shelter once his application is accepted. There is a one-time fee of $25 for a volunteer T-shirt. Volunteers are needed through June 1. To apply, visit bit.ly/3Gal138. For more information, email kmchugh@humanesocietysoco.org or visit bit.ly/3KMTs3v.

HOMES 4 THE HOMELESS

Lend a hand to fight homelessness

Homes 4 the Homeless in Fulton needs volunteers interested in outreach, marketing, fundraising, grant writing, web design, social media, graphic design, video production, blogging, writing, research and various clerical and administrative tasks. The organization specializes in shelter design and project management to help people displaced by economic homelessness or natural disasters with an array of support and services. Volunteers are needed through Feb. 28. For more information, visit homes4thehomeless.org or call 707-243-8022.

SONOMA COUNTY HOT AIR BALLOON CLASSIC

Assist pilots, help with event set up, booths

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic is looking for volunteers for the June 3-5 event in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help set up the event, man hospitality booths and in assisting pilots in launching their balloons. Volunteers receive free parking, breakfast and an event T-shirt. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rH95SA.

WINDSOR WHEELS

Provide free rides to Windsor area residents age 60+

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to drive seniors to run errands and to doctor’s appointments. Masks and other PPE is provided for volunteers, and the time commitment is flexible. For more information, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244.