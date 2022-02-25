Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Food bank, food drive, delivery drivers, kitchen and garden volunteers needed

The Food For Thought food bank in Forestville needs volunteers to help in a range of positions. Some duties include filling food orders for clients, delivering food, repackaging bulk food items into smaller quantities and organizing inventory. Volunteers should be able to possibly lift as much as 5-10 pounds. For more information and job-specific descriptions, visit fftfoodbank.org, email HelenM@FFTfoodbank.org or call 707-887-1647 ext. 103.

REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK

Rohnert Park food distribution volunteers needed

The Redwood Empire Food Bank’s Rohnert Park location needs volunteers to help with food distribution. Volunteers will pack and distribute food boxes on site, assist seniors in lifting food to their cars or taking food to their doors. Volunteers must be able to stand for three hours and be able to lift between 15 to 35 pounds repetitively for up to two hours. On-site training is provided. Volunteers are needed through June 30. For more information, visit refb.org or bit.ly/347o8Mj.

HALLBERG BUTTERFLY GARDENS

Help with gardening, tours and events

Volunteer tour guides are needed to educate visitors and help with upkeep at the Hallberg Butterfly Gardens in Sebastopol. Volunteers are required to attend a training orientation guide at least one tour per month from April through June. Volunteer gardeners will help with invasive plant removal, watering and pruning plants and trail maintenance. Event volunteers will assist in setup, breaking down and hosting guests for workshops and plant sales. For more information, visit hallbergbutterflygardens.org, email info@hallbergbutterflygardens.org or call 707-823-3420.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL

Event volunteers needed

The 31st annual Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for volunteers for the Aug. 20-21 event. Volunteers must commit a minimum of three hours to receive a free weekend pass, meal and event poster. For more information, visit cotatifest.org.

SONOMA COUNTY HOT AIR BALLOON CLASSIC

Assist pilots; help with event set up, booths

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic is looking for volunteers for the June 3-5 event in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help set up the event, staff hospitality booths and assist pilots in launching balloons. Volunteers receive free parking, breakfast and an event T-shirt. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rH95SA.

CHARLES M. SCHULZ MUSEUM

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to fill several positions including greeters, gallery monitors, tour guides and event volunteers. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up. For a full list of positions and for information on how to apply, visit schulzmuseum.org or bit.ly/3rR9jGD.

F.I.S.H. OF SANTA ROSA AREA INC.

Food pick up, receiving and distribution volunteers

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to pick up food from local retailers and the Redwood Empire Food Bank, receive and organize food at the pantry and serve in the distribution area bagging groceries and helping clients. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 a.m. and Tuesday-Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Training will be provided. For more information, visit bit.ly/3gQ948o, their website fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

6TH STREET PLAYHOUSE

Help in the box office and the costume shop

The 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work in its box office. Duties include light computer work on its ticketing platform and customer service. Volunteers are also needed to work backstage in its costume shop to help with quick costume changes. The playhouse offers training for the positions and flexible hours. Volunteers will receive compensation for hours in tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3L0zdze.