Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

FORGOTTEN FELINES OF SONOMA COUNTY

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that provides veterinary care, adoption and foster home programs to stray cats, needs volunteers to fill a range of positions including: cat foster families, “Laundry Angels” to clean clinic laundry and spay/neuter clinic workers. The organization is also looking for bilingual and Spanish-speaking volunteers to help write flyers, answer phones and assist Spanish-speaking clients.

For more information visit bit.ly/3IPpmed, bit.ly/3sQ5Ad0, bit.ly/3vQF4SM or bit.ly/3sSEodu. Visit forgottenfelines.com to fill out an application.

TREASURE HOUSE CONSIGNMENT SHOP

Volunteer at a consignment store

The Treasure House consignment store on Airway Drive in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers with a sales background to help out around the store. Qualifications include basic computer skills. Volunteers are asked to commit to working nine hours per month and one Saturday every other month. Masks are required for all volunteers as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call the store at 707-523-1188.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Food bank, food drive, delivery drivers and kitchen volunteers needed

The Food For Thought food bank in Forestville needs volunteers to help in a range of positions. Some duties include filling food orders for clients, delivering food, repackaging bulk food items into smaller quantities and organizing inventory. Volunteers should be able to possibly lift as much as 5-10 pounds. For more information and specific job descriptions, visit fftfoodbank.org, email HelenM@FFTfoodbank.org or call 707-887-1647 ext. 103.

6TH STREET PLAYHOUSE

Help in the box office and the costume shop

The 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work in its box office. Duties include light computer work on its ticketing platform and customer service. Volunteers are also needed to work backstage in its costume shop to help with quick costume changes. The playhouse offers training for the positions and flexible hours. Volunteers will receive compensation for hours in tickets. For more information, visit bit.ly/3L0zdze.

HALLBERG BUTTERFLY GARDENS

Help with gardening, tours and events

Volunteer tour guides are needed to educate visitors and help with upkeep at the Hallberg Butterfly Gardens in Sebastopol. Volunteers are required to attend a training orientation and guide at least one tour per month from April through June. For more information, visit hallbergbutterflygardens.org, email info@hallbergbutterflygardens.org or call 707-823-3420.

COTATI ACCORDION FESTIVAL

Event volunteers needed

The 31st annual Cotati Accordion Festival is looking for volunteers for the Aug. 20-21 event. Volunteers must commit to a minimum of three hours to receive a free weekend pass, meal and event poster. For more information, visit cotatifest.org.

SONOMA COUNTY HOT AIR BALLOON CLASSIC

Assist pilots; help with event set up, booths

Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic is looking for volunteers for the June 3-5 event in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help set up the event, staff hospitality booths and assist pilots in launching balloons. Volunteers receive free parking, breakfast and an event T-shirt. For more information, visit bit.ly/3rH95SA.

CHARLES M. SCHULZ MUSEUM

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to fill several positions including greeters, gallery monitors and tour guides. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up. For a full list of positions and for information on how to apply, visit schulzmuseum.org or bit.ly/3rR9jGD.