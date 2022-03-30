Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

SEBASTOPOL ROTARY CLUB

Volunteer as a swim teacher

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers for its Learn to Swim Program. The program provides free swim lessons to Sebastopol-area second graders. No swim teaching experience is required, and no offer to help will be refused. The program starts April 25 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol.

For more information, contact Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341, 707-889-7009, or gjacobs48@gmail.com.

NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM

Volunteers needed for the Cloverdale Fire and Safety Expo 2022

The second annual Fire and Safety Expo will take place on May 1 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds in Cloverdale. A variety of volunteer positions are available, including crowd control monitors and parking attendants.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3qMb7Qd or bit.ly/3NpSFH3.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Volunteers to make comfort kits for disaster evacuees

The Petaluma People Services Center in Petaluma is looking for service clubs to help make comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Volunteers provide the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at the center. Items in kits include toothbrushes and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, hotel-size toiletries and a handwritten note.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3tOKyvN or contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

LA LUZ CENTER

Tax program greeters needed

La Luz Center in Sonoma needs greeters for its Earn It Keep It Save It Program, which provides tax help to low income Sonoma County families. Greeter duties include getting program recipients started with intake paperwork, ensuring they have the proper forms and documents and scanning the documents for the tax preparers to process. Volunteers must be bilingual and complete a background check. Shifts are on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3Nuy7Nr or email Juan Torres at juant@laluzcenter.org.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF SANTA ROSA

Volunteer as a produce gleaner

Catholic Charities in Santa Rosa has partnered with Healdsburg-based Farm to Pantry to provide shelters and other clients with fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste. Volunteers are needed to pick fruit at participating properties Monday through Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ueZIto, email volunteer@srcharities.org.

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Volunteer as a community educator

The Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California / Northern Nevada needs volunteer public speakers to help educate the community about Alzheimer’s care and support. Volunteers are asked to commit to delivering a target of 12 presentations annually and participate in initial training and ongoing education.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ImWXew or alz.org/norcal.

BIRD RESCUE CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

Board members needed

The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County is in need of board members. Board members will help create a long-term vision for the Santa Rosa organization’s future.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3CZkmBs or call Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883.

INTERFAITH SHELTER NETWORK

Online auction coordinator

The Interfaith Shelter Network in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to help establish and maintain an online auction platform, solicit and track donations, do event marketing and other related activities.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3D5ubOo.