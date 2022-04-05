Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

GIANT STEPS THERAPEUTIC EQUESTRIAN CENTER

Volunteer teachers for riding lessons needed

Giant Steps in Petaluma needs volunteers to assist with therapeutic riding lessons for people with disabilities. Duties include grooming and tacking the horses and leading horses during lessons. Prior horse experience is not required.

For more information or to apply, visit bit.ly/3NvKitk or giantstepsriding.org, or call 707- 781-9455.

LA LUZ CENTER

Tax program greeters needed

La Luz Center in Sonoma needs greeters for its Earn It Keep It Save It Program, which provides tax help to low-income Sonoma County families. Greeter duties include getting program recipients started with intake paperwork, ensuring they have the proper forms and documents and scanning the documents for the tax preparers to process. Volunteers must be bilingual and complete a background check. Shifts are on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3Nuy7Nr or email Juan Torres at juant@laluzcenter.org.

PETALUMA HISTORICAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM

Event and exhibit volunteers needed

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum in Petaluma needs people to help set up and take down exhibits and prepare for special events and concerts. Volunteers work on-call with no set schedule. Duties include moving display cases, setting up and taking down chairs and serving food and beverages. Exhibit work requires creativity, good aesthetic judgment and careful handling of artifacts.

For more information, visit bit.ly/36Zzgvy.

PETALUMA PEOPLE SERVICES CENTER

Volunteer to make comfort kits for disaster evacuees

The Petaluma People Services Center in Petaluma is looking for service clubs to help make comfort kits to be given to evacuees in the event of a disaster. Volunteers provide the supplies, put them together in little bags and drop them off at the center. Items in kits include toothbrushes and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, earplugs, individually wrapped snacks, mini toiletries and a handwritten note.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3tOKyvN or contact Megan at megankelly@petalumapeople.org.

SEBASTOPOL ROTARY CLUB

Volunteer as a swim teacher

The Sebastopol Rotary Club is looking for volunteers for its Learn to Swim Program. The program provides free swim lessons to Sebastopol-area second graders. No swim teaching experience is required, and no offer to help will be refused. The program starts April 25 at Ives Pool in Sebastopol.

For more information, contact Greg Jacobs at 707-823-7341, 707-889-7009, or gjacobs48@gmail.com.

NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY COMMUNITY EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM

Volunteers needed for the Cloverdale Fire and Safety Expo 2022

The second annual Fire and Safety Expo will take place on May 1 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds in Cloverdale. A variety of volunteer positions are available, including crowd control monitors and parking attendants.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3qMb7Qd or bit.ly/3NpSFH3.

BIRD RESCUE CENTER OF SONOMA COUNTY

Board members needed

The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County is in need of board members. Board members will help create a long-term vision for the Santa Rosa organization’s future.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3CZkmBs or call Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883.