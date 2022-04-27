Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer as a bilingual interpreter/translator

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa immigration team is looking for a bilingual volunteer to work at a new satellite site at the Petaluma Family Resource Center at McDowell Elementary School. The volunteer will expected to be at the Petaluma school the first Thursday of each month from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Duties include managing clients, helping with calls and making copies.

For more information, visit bit.ly/39mI1kN or email cwooldridge@srcharities.org.

Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers for its busy summer season to fill several positions including education room facilitators, greeters, gallery monitors and tour guides. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vo7anR.

F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa

Volunteer at a food pantry

F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa, a nonprofit food bank, is looking for volunteers for multiple positions, including food pickup, receiving and distribution. Food pickup team members pick up food from local retailers and/or the Redwood Empire Food Bank, receiving team members receive and organize food at the food pantry, and distribution team members bag groceries and engage with clients. F.I.S.H. is open year-round and is located at 1710 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

Visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org for more details or call 707-527-5151.

LandPaths

Volunteer as a camp counselor

LandPaths in Santa Rosa is looking for camp counselors for its summer nature camps in Sonoma County. Volunteers will lead hikes and craft projects and drive kids to camp, among other duties. LandPaths staff is dedicated to creating inclusive experiences for Sonoma County children and teens. Trainings will be held in June and July. The camps run for weeklong sessions from July through August.

To sign up, contact Laura Revilla at laura@landpaths.org. For more information, visit www.landpaths.org.

6th Street Playhouse

Volunteer as a costume shop assistant

6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa is looking for creative volunteers to help dress actors for performances. Volunteers are expected to work on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m., and be on call occasionally the rest of the week.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3Klv9YL.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Volunteer at the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum’s outreach booth

The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum is looking to expand the museum’s visibility in the community. One of the way it does that is by having outreach booths at selected outside events and local public festivals, like Rivertown Revival and antique fairs. Volunteers serve three-to-four-hour shifts, hand out program and membership pamphlets and interact with visitors.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3ESitrt.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a trail crew member

The Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville is looking for trail crew members over the age of 18 to repair and maintain hiking trails at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area. The crew meets the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m. in front of the Stewards’ volunteer office. No formal training or previous experience is required, but volunteers must fill out onboarding forms.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vh7NhB.