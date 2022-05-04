Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa

Volunteer at a food pantry

F.I.S.H. of Santa Rosa, a nonprofit food bank, is looking for volunteers for multiple positions, including food pickup, receiving and distribution. Food pickup team members pick up food from local retailers and/or the Redwood Empire Food Bank, receiving team members receive and organize food at the food pantry, and distribution team members bag groceries and engage with clients. F.I.S.H. is open year-round and is located at 1710 Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa.

Visit fish-of-santa-rosa.org for more details or call 707-527-5151.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a foster family

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for cat-friendly volunteers to serve as foster families for cats and kittens while they are waiting to be adopted. The organization will go over fostering in detail at a new volunteer orientation meeting. Volunteers need to be available on Tuesday afternoons after 3 p.m. in order to bring their foster cats/kittens in for medical appointments to the Santa Rosa clinic every 1-2 weeks.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3w68jiJ. If you have any questions, contact sandra@forgottenfelines.com.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Volunteer as a sidewalker and horse leader

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Petaluma needs volunteers to assist with therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with disabilities. Volunteers assist in grooming and tacking the horses, as well as leading horses and sidewalking with participants during lessons. Prior horse experience is not required.

For more information, visit www.giantstepsriding.org, or call 707-781-9455.

LandPaths

Volunteer as a camp counselor

LandPaths in Santa Rosa is looking for camp counselors for its summer nature camps in Sonoma County. Volunteers will lead hikes and craft projects and drive kids to camp, among other duties. LandPaths staff is dedicated to creating inclusive experiences for Sonoma County children and teens. Trainings will be held in June and July. The camps run for weeklong sessions from July through August.

To sign up, contact Laura Revilla at laura@landpaths.org. For more information, visit www.landpaths.org.

North Bay Science Discovery Day

Volunteer as a exhibitor assistant

May 15 is North Bay Science Discovery Day. Volunteers are needed to help teach children about STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math at an event sponsored by the University of California at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Children age 10 or older are welcome to volunteer with an adult.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vLFsla.

Meals on Wheels

Volunteer as a chef

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with food preparation. Volunteers are needed Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Job training is provided.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vHf63E.

Windsor Wheels

Volunteer as a driver

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteers to provide rides for Windsor residents age 60 or older. Through an easy-to-use online scheduling service, they match volunteers with local seniors who need rides to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments, etc.

For more information, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.