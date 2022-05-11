Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Bird Rescue Center

Help care for sick, injured, and orphaned birds

The Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to feed baby birds, assist the medical team and give local birds a second chance at life. Anyone ages 13 and up is welcome to volunteer.

For more information and an application, go to bit.ly/3PfwkN3.

Food For Thought

Volunteer at a food bank

The Food For Thought food bank in Forestville is looking for volunteers to help with a wide range of tasks including greeting clients, filling food orders and sorting and organizing donated food items. Volunteers must be age 14 or older or accompanied by an adult.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3PfwkN3.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a foster family

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to serve as foster families for cats and kittens while they are waiting to be adopted. The organization will go over fostering in detail at a new volunteer orientation meeting. Volunteers need to be available on Tuesdays after 3 p.m. in order to bring their foster cats/kittens to medical appointments at the Santa Rosa clinic every few weeks.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3w68jiJ. If you have any questions, contact sandra@forgottenfelines.com.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Volunteer as a horse leader

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Petaluma needs volunteers to assist with therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with disabilities. Volunteers help groom the horses as well as lead horses during lessons. Prior experience with horses is not required.

For more information, go to www.giantstepsriding.org, or call 707-781-9455.

LandPaths

Volunteer as a camp counselor

LandPaths in Santa Rosa is looking for camp counselors for its summer nature camps in Sonoma County. Volunteers will lead hikes and craft projects and drive kids to camp, among other duties. LandPaths staff is dedicated to creating inclusive experiences for Sonoma County children and teens. Trainings will be held in June and July. The camps run for weeklong sessions from July through August.

To sign up, contact Laura Revilla at laura@landpaths.org. For more information, go to www.landpaths.org.

Meals on Wheels

Volunteer as a chef

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with food preparation. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Job training is provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vHf63E.

Paws for Love

Volunteer at the Paws for Love Gala

The Santa Rosa-based Paws for Love Foundation is hosting an auction and shelter pet art sale on May 21 from 6-10 p.m. at the Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa. It is looking for volunteers to decorate and set up for the event, or work as cashiers, auction monitors, food servers and more. Proceeds benefit the Paws for Love Foundation and homeless pets who need medical care and adoption support.

To sign up, contact Amanda@pawsforlove.info. For more information, go to www.pawsforlove.info.

Windsor Wheels

Volunteer as a driver

Windsor Wheels is looking for volunteers to provide rides for Windsor residents age 60 or older. Through an easy-to-use online scheduling service, they match volunteers with local seniors who need rides to the grocery store, doctor’s appointments and around town.

For more information, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.