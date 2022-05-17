Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County

Help care for sick, injured, and orphaned birds

The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to feed baby birds, assist the medical team and give local birds a second chance at life. Anyone ages 13 and up is welcome to volunteer.

For more information and an application, go to bit.ly/3lhfrE3.

Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers for its busy summer season. Positions include: education room facilitators, greeters, gallery monitors and tour guides. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vo7anR.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

Volunteer as an advocate

The Sonoma County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program assists abused and neglected children going before the Juvenile Court. The program is looking for volunteers in Santa Rosa who will act as a role model and advocate for foster children. Volunteers will get to know a foster child’s unique history and make informed recommendations to the court.Training is provided.

For more information, go to sonomacasa.org.

La Luz Center

Volunteer as an English language remote/virtual tutor

La Luz Center in Sonoma is looking for tutors to lead English language classes of up to eight adult students on Zoom from 9-11 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Prior experience with teaching is helpful, but not required. Volunteers must be able to speak English fluently.

For more information, contact Jim Galindo at james@laluzcenter.org or go to bit.ly/3FUIaIm or www.laluzcenter.org/economic-advancement.

Meals on Wheels

Volunteer as a chef

The Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels kitchen in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with food preparation. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Job training is provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vHf63E.

Sonoma Clean Power

Volunteer on the Community Advisory Committee

Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to serve on its Community Advisory Committee. This opportunity is for individuals committed to the agency’s mission, which is to provide Sonoma and Mendocino counties with clean electricity and encourage them to transition toward a clean energy future.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3yH9ND6.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a whale watcher

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville is looking for people to help visitors spot whales off the Sonoma Coast. Volunteers provide visitors with information about whale migration and natural history.

For more information, go to stewardscr.org.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Help cats by doing laundry

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is seeking volunteers to help with the laundry that accumulates from spay/neuter clinics. Volunteers take lightly soiled linens home or to the laundromat to be washed, dried and returned.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3lkUrwe.

LandPaths

Volunteer as a camp counselor

LandPaths in Santa Rosa is looking for camp counselors for its summer nature camps in Sonoma County. Volunteers will lead hikes and craft projects and drive kids to camp, among other duties. LandPaths staff is dedicated to creating inclusive experiences for Sonoma County children and teens. Trainings will be held in June and July. The camps run for weeklong sessions from July through August.

For more information, go to landpaths.org. To sign up, contact Laura Revilla at laura@landpaths.org.