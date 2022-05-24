Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers for its busy summer season. Positions include: education room facilitators, greeters, gallery monitors and tour guides. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vo7anR.

Council on Aging

Volunteer as food server

The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to take guest orders and serve hot meals to food-insecure seniors at various dining locations in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Occidental, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Windsor. Volunteers must be ages 16 and up and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

To volunteer or learn more, contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or call 707-525-0143 x121.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

Volunteer as an advocate

The Sonoma County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Program assists abused and neglected children going before the Juvenile Court. The program is looking for volunteers in Santa Rosa who will act as a role model and advocate for foster children. Volunteers will get to know a foster child’s unique history and make informed recommendations to the court. Training is provided.

For more information, go to sonomacasa.org.

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Volunteer as a horse leader

Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Petaluma needs volunteers to assist with therapeutic horse riding lessons for people with disabilities. Volunteers help groom the horses as well as lead horses during lessons. Prior experience with horses is not required.

For more information, go to www.giantstepsriding.org, or call 707-781-9455.

Interfaith Shelter Network

Volunteer as an online auction coordinator

Interfaith Shelter Network in Santa Rosa is looking for a creative, organized and committed volunteer to help coordinate its first ever online auction. This opportunity will involve establishing and maintaining the online auction platform, soliciting and tracking donations and event marketing. This work can be done both remotely and in the office.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3LI8c2U.

Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Volunteer at events

The Petaluma Historical Library & Museum is looking for volunteers to set up and take down exhibits and prepare for special events and concerts. Event work involves moving display cases, setting up and taking down chairs and serving food and beverages. Exhibit work requires creativity, good aesthetic judgment and careful handling of artifacts. There is not set schedule; volunteers work on call. Must be ages 18 and up.

For more information, go to www.petalumamuseum.com.

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as: waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3lFpiny.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer as a whale watcher

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods in Guerneville is looking for people to help visitors spot whales off the Sonoma Coast. Volunteers provide visitors with information about whale migration and natural history.

For more information, go to stewardscr.org.