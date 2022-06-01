Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer as a fresh produce gleaner

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa is in need of volunteer gleaners. The gleaning program provides fresh produce to homeless shelters. Volunteers are needed between 9 to 11:30 a.m. on any day Monday through Saturday. Volunteers can chose the glean location and day of the week on a weekly basis. A sign-up sheet is sent out every Saturday/Sunday via email.

To volunteer, contact Carrie Wooldridge, community engagement manager volunteer, at 707-308-4805 or visit srcharities.org.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Become a breast milk donor

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for breast milk donors in Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano counties to help save the lives of premature babies, with as little as 1/4 an ounce of breast milk.

To donate, visit mothersmilk.org/donate-milk.

Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers for its busy summer season. Positions include: education room facilitators, greeters, gallery monitors and tour guides. Volunteers must be ages 14 and up.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3vo7anR.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a cat trapper

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to trap wild cats and bring them to be spayed/neutered. Volunteers must be able to carry a trapped cat, have a vehicle, be 18 or up, and be able to bend/stoop/kneel on the ground. A teen volunteer would need to work with their parent or guardian. Training will be provided.

For more information, go to forgottenfelines.volunteerhub.com.

Petaluma People Services Center

Help with yard work

Petaluma People Services Center in Petaluma is looking volunteers to help with yard work at the Adult Day Program. Training is provided.

To participate, contact admin@petalumapeople.org.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Volunteer as a food prep worker

Sonoma Overnight Support in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to help serve the hungry and homeless in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. The organization currently serves around 240 meals a day at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall. Volunteers will work in the kitchen prepping and packaging food. Volunteers must be ages 18 and up.

To volunteer, complete the sign up form at bit.ly/38EGOFl or contact Volunteer Coordinator Andy at 415-810-9051 or volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Become a seal watch volunteer

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to rove Goat Rock Beach helping protect harbor seals. Volunteers inform beach visitors about the animals, their history, their international protection under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and overall conservation efforts. Shifts are four hours each on weekends. Training is required and provided.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3M8JYyX. For questions, contact 707-869-9177 or stewards@stewardscr.org.

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as: waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3lFpiny.