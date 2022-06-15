Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

FISH of Sonoma Valley

Volunteer as a driver

Friends in Sonoma Helping in Sonoma provides transportation to medical visits for elderly Sonoma County residents Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is looking for volunteers to serve as drivers, as well as help seniors with utility and rental assistance applications.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xt1sAF.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in northwest Santa Rosa, is looking for volunteers who can commit to three hours a day, one day a week, to help with feeding, cleaning, and any other animal care chores.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3tCEB4y. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

La Luz Center

Volunteer as a tutor

La Luz Center in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to help students navigate technology and for one-on-one tutoring. Volunteers must be tech-savvy, able to commit to one hour of tutoring a week and comfortable helping with reading, writing, and math. Being bilingual is a plus.

For questions about the program, go to www.supportingourstudents.com or email yuliana@laluzcenter.org. To volunteer, email juanita@laluzcenter.org or thalia@laluzcenter.org.

Out in the Vineyard

Volunteer at “Gay Wine Weekend”

Out in the Vineyard, an event company based in Sonoma, is hosting “Gay Wine Weekend” from July 15 through July 17. It is looking for volunteers for various shifts during the three-day weekend of LGBTQ+ events in Sonoma Valley. There will be wine, food, music and dancing, VIP receptions, wine excursions, a drag queen brunch, a wine auction, a pool party, and more offered throughout the weekend. All proceeds will benefit Face to Face, a Santa Rosa nonprofit organization working to end HIV in Sonoma County.

For more information about the weekend, go to bit.ly/3N0oO6l. To volunteer, go to bit.ly/39pP5gZ.

Positive Images

Become a mentor

Positive Images, a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Santa Rosa, is looking for adult volunteers to mentor and share their knowledge and experiences with young queer Sonoma County residents. The nonprofit hosts multiple weekly support groups, a youth leadership development program, mentorship opportunities, and provides a LGBTQ+ library, resource and referral station.

To learn more, call Positive Images at 707-568-5830 or go to bit.ly/3QA00p4.

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as: waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xcmq6M.

Sonoma Overnight Support

Volunteer in the kitchen

Sonoma Overnight Support currently serves around 240 meals a day at the Sonoma Springs Community Hall. It is looking for volunteers who can help with serving the hungry and homeless in Sonoma and Sonoma Valley. Volunteers work in the kitchen prepping and packaging food.

If you are interested in volunteering, complete the sign up form at bit.ly/3xqZJwT or contact volunteer coordinator Andy at volunteers@sonomaovernightsupport.org or 415-810-9051.

Sonoma Valley Hospital

Looking for retired nurses

Sonoma Valley Hospital is looking for retired nurses for temporary work in case management due to COVID-19-driven staff shortages.

To volunteer or for more information, email community@sonomavalleyhospital.org.