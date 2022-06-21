Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Council on Aging

Volunteer as an assessor

The Council on Aging in Santa Rosa is looking for a volunteer to make phone calls to help update the organization’s database of client information. Training is provided. Work must be done in the office in Santa Rosa, but volunteers can choose how many hours to commit and which days of the week. The organization is looking for people with good phone skills, a compassionate persona and who are comfortable operating computers.

For more information, contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a dog walker

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to walk the dogs staying at its shelter in Santa Rosa. Volunteers must be available rain or shine, hot or cold, to take the dogs out, walk them and play with them. Volunteers must also be 18 years or older and be able to commit to two weekly shifts of two hours each for minimum of six months.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3bckd3X.

Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area

Volunteer as a Spanish-speaking Wish Granter

Make-A-Wish is looking for bilingual volunteers in Sonoma County to help grant wishes for families whose primary language is Spanish. Wish Granters visit the families wanting to participate in the program and interview the children to find out what they wish for. When the wishes are ready to happen, the Wish Granters use their creativity to find ways to "reveal" and "enhance" the wish experience.

To learn more, visit bit.ly/3HF1YQU.

Positive Images

Become a mentor

Positive Images, a grassroots nonprofit organization based in Santa Rosa, is looking for adult volunteers to mentor and share their knowledge and experiences with young queer Sonoma County residents. The nonprofit hosts multiple weekly support groups, a youth leadership development program, mentorship opportunities, and provides a LGBTQ+ library, resource and referral station.

To learn more, call Positive Images at 707-568-5830 or visit bit.ly/3QA00p4.

Sonoma Community Center

Volunteer at a fundraiser

Sonoma Community Center is looking for volunteers to work at its Muse Fundraiser on Aug. 13 in Sonoma. The event serves as a celebration to honor this year’s muse, Elaine Bell, and the local art community. All proceeds from the event will go to the Sonoma Community Center.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3HKW94y.

Sonoma Ecology Center

Volunteer at Sonoma Garden Park

Sonoma Ecology Center in Eldridge is looking for volunteers to help at the Garden Park in a variety of areas, including gardening and nursery work, assisting with the seasonal harvest market, pruning the butterfly garden, working in the medicinal herb gardens, as well as hosting workshops, events, and children’s education programs. New volunteers are invited to come to an informal orientation on Fridays and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

For more details, email volunteer@sonomaecologycenter.org or visit Sonoma Garden Park’s volunteer webpage. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3tNCcE7.

Vintage House

Volunteer for a range of positions

Vintage House, Sonoma Valley’s senior center, is looking for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks including: distributing food, delivering groceries, assisting the center’s chef and greeting community members.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3Oh2gjl.