Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Botanical Bus

Make garden kits

Botanical Bus, a bilingual mobile herb clinic, is looking for volunteers to help make garden kits for Indigenous and Latinx residents of Sonoma County who are experiencing food insecurity. The ready-to-go garden kits contain essentials for growing food and medicine, including plant starts, vegetable and flower seeds, organic potting soil, fabric pot planters, medicinal teas and bilingual educational gardening resources.

For more information on how to get involved, go to bit.ly/3bzpkeI.

By the Bay Health

Volunteer for animal social visits

By the Bay Health is looking for volunteers to provide social and emotional support to patients through animal social visits. Animals must have previous certification from an accredited animal-training program.

For more information or to fill out an application, go to bit.ly/3IlC9pl.

Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership

Join On-Call Disaster Response Team

The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is looking for volunteers to respond to emergencies in Sonoma County. When disaster strikes, the center will contact volunteers from the on-call list with current opportunities related to emergency needs. Volunteer duties include helping to pack boxes of nonperishable food at food bank warehouses, picking up and delivering meals for homebound older adults, delivering and distributing supplies and translating for clients affected by disaster.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3yvIuLm.

Friends of the Petaluma River

Volunteer at the 2022 Rivertown Revival

Friends of the Petaluma River is looking for volunteers to help run their 2022 Rivertown Revival festival, a two-day event from on July 23 and July 24. Volunteers will receive free admission to the festival on the day they volunteer, a T-shirt, a free meal at the VIP tent and a drink ticket for the beer or wine booth. Volunteer orientation is on July 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3bUl49E or contact Lisa Thompson at hygieia516@yahoo.com.

Goatlandia Farm Animal Sanctuary and Education Center

Volunteer as an animal caretaker

Goatlandia, a nonprofit farm, animal sanctuary and rescue organization in northwest Santa Rosa, is looking for volunteers who can commit to three hours a day, one day a week, to help with feeding, cleaning and any other animal care chores.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3tCEB4y. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-541-6216 or email info@goatlandia.org.

Humane Society of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a small animal/bunny handler

The Humane Society of Sonoma County is looking for volunteers to socialize small companion animals, such as bunnies, rats, guinea pigs, mice, hamsters, gerbils and chinchillas. Volunteers spend time with the animals, helping to socialize them until they are adopted. Small animal volunteers must commit to a two-hour shift once a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3bckd3X.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver

Windsor Wheels provides free rides to Windsor area residents age 60+. This program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment, and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.