Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County

Volunteer as a board member

The Bird Rescue Center of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa is looking for new board members to help shepherd the development of both its new center and educational programs and activities. Volunteers must be passionate about bird rescue and rehabilitation.

If you are interested in becoming a board member, call Janet Bosshard at 707-526-5883 or visit bit.ly/3ytPOWV.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteer at the Healdsburg Crush wine tasting event

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for volunteers to work a range of positions at the Healdsburg Crush wine tasting event, an Oct. 16 fundraiser in Healdsburg. Volunteers must be 21 or older. Opportunities include: helping with guest check-in and ticketing, running the cheese and charcuterie station and refilling bins with drinks and ice.

To register, go to bit.ly/3Rqk0Li.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer as a fresh produce gleaner

Catholic Charities and its partner Farm to Pantry are looking for volunteer gleaners. Volunteers are needed 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers can chose the glean location and day of the week they work. An online sign-up sheet is sent out every weekend via email.

To volunteer, email Community Engagement Manager Carrie Wooldridge at volunteer@srcharities.org or call 707-308-4805.

F.I.S.H of Sonoma Valley

Volunteer at the Clothes Closet

F.I.S.H of Sonoma Valley, also known as Friends in Sonoma Helping, is looking for volunteers to work at its Clothes Closet. Volunteers sort through donations, keep the shelves and racks stocked and assist clients in finding clothes. Although Spanish is not required, some Spanish is helpful in talking with visitors.

For more information, call 707-996-0111 or visit bit.ly/3Ix95uV.

Pets Lifeline

Volunteer at an animal shelter

Pets Lifeline, an animal shelter in Sonoma Valley, is looking for volunteers for a range of positions, including cat socializers, canine handlers, shelter assistants, community cat trappers and more.

For more information, call 707-996-4577 x106 or visit bit.ly/3y1xaFr

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as: waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3xcmq6M.

Sonoma Land Trust

Join the year-round Glen Oaks Ranch trail crew

Be a part of the crew that helps care for the historic Glen Oaks Ranch in Glen Ellen. Tasks include clearing and maintaining hiking trails, removing downed trees and keeping picnic tables and signs clean. Volunteers will attend an early spring training to learn about annual tasks to be completed under the supervision of Sonoma Land Trust’s stewardship team.

For more information, contact Tony Nelson at tony@sonomalandtrust.org or visit bit.ly/3nUbx5p.

Soroptimist International of West Sonoma County, Sebastopol

Speak at club meetings

Soroptimist in Sebastopol is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. It is looking for people from various organizations and businesses to speak at club meetings about where they work.

For more information, email westsonomacounty@soroptimist.net or go to bit.ly/3mo9llN.

Windsor Wheels

Become a driver

Windsor Wheels provides free rides to Windsor area residents 60 and up. The program, run by Circuit Rider Community Services, needs more volunteer drivers. A typical ride is to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment and volunteers can work for as few as two hours a month.

To participate, contact Leo Cacciatore at 707-838-6641 x244 or leo.cacciatore@circuitridercs.org.