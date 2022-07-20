Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteer at an after-school program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for volunteers to help at after-school programs in Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Geyserville, Cloverdale and Petaluma. The club is looking for community members to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Volunteers must be 18 or older, have experience in early childhood development and be able to commit to working four hours a week.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3B3oi5w.

City of Sebastopol

Join the Adopt-a-Landscape program

The city of Sebastopol is looking for volunteers to join the Adopt-a-Landscape Program, which encourages community members or businesses to adopt a median, island or park area and maintain it. Depending on the size of the area, volunteers need to spend an average of four to six days per year working on their adopted area, or a business or individual may opt to donate the funds to provide for landscaping services. Everyone who participates is acknowledged with a sign at the site.

For more information, contact Public Works Superintendent Dante Del Prete at 707-823-5331 or go to bit.ly/3og4NPs.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Volunteer at the Cotati Accordion Festival

Volunteers are needed from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 to help run Cotati’s annual Accordion Festival. Positions include crossing guard, garbage patrol and first aid worker. Volunteers must commit to a minimum of three hours of work to receive a free meal, weekend pass to the festival and event poster.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3uXs7Fy.

Council on Aging

Volunteer at community dining sites

Community dining sites allow food-insecure seniors to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with other community members. Volunteers take food orders and serve meals. COVID-19 vaccination required. Dining site locations are all over Sonoma County, including Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Occidental, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Windsor.

Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121 to learn more

Santa Rosa Community Health

Volunteer for a range of positions

Santa Rosa Community Health in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to work as waiting room readers, food distribution assistants, gardeners, notebook designers and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3ziQD6n.

Sonoma Land Trust

Join the year-round Glen Oaks Ranch trail crew

Be a part of the crew that helps care for the historic Glen Oaks Ranch in Glen Ellen. Tasks include clearing and maintaining hiking trails, removing downed trees and keeping picnic tables and signs clean. Volunteers will attend an early spring training to learn about annual tasks to be completed under the supervision of Sonoma Land Trust’s stewardship team.

For more information, email Tony Nelson at tony@sonomalandtrust.org or go to bit.ly/3nUbx5p.

Soroptimist International of West Sonoma County, Sebastopol

Speak at club meetings

Soroptimist in Sebastopol is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. It is looking for people from various organizations and businesses to speak at club meetings about where they work.

For more information, email westsonomacounty@soroptimist.net or go to bit.ly/3mo9llN.