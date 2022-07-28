Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Volunteer at the Hansel Golf Challenge in Petaluma

Hansel Golf Challenge is an annual fundraiser to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. The Aug. 19 event at the Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma needs volunteers for morning and evening shifts.

For more information, contact Nicole Massey at nmassey@bgcsonoma-marin.org.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa

Volunteer as a fresh produce gleaner

Catholic Charities and its partner Farm to Pantry are looking for volunteer gleaners. Volunteers are needed from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers can chose the glean location and day of the week they work.

To volunteer, email Community Engagement Manager Carrie Wooldridge at volunteer@srcharities.org or call 707-308-4805.

Compassionate Cars

Volunteer as a grant collector

Compassionate Cars in Sebastopol is looking for someone to help the vehicle donation organization find and establish grants. Willingness to write the grants is a plus, but the person needs to at least find the grant opportunities and present them to the organization.

To volunteer, email compassionatecars@gmail.com or call 415-299-1208.

Cotati Accordion Festival

Volunteer at the Cotati Accordion Festival

Volunteers are needed from Aug. 19-21 to help run Cotati’s annual Accordion Festival. Positions include crossing guard, garbage patrol and first aid worker. Volunteers must commit to a minimum of three hours of work to receive a free meal, weekend pass to the festival and event poster.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3uXs7Fy.

Council on Aging

Volunteer at community dining sites

Community dining sites allow food-insecure seniors to experience restaurant-style dining in the comfort of a familiar place. Guests enjoy their meal of choice at a family-style table with other community members. Volunteers take food orders and serve meals. COVID-19 vaccination required. Dining site locations are all over Sonoma County, including Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Occidental, Sonoma, Healdsburg, Cloverdale and Windsor.

Contact Leigh Galten at lgalten@councilonaging.com or 707-525-0143 x121 to learn more.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County

Volunteer for the CASA internship in Santa Rosa

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Sonoma County is looking for a volunteer intern age 21 or older to develop intake and case files, assist volunteer supervisors with communication, attend court to monitor cases as needed and research and build a file of data necessary to match a child's case to a CASA advocate. The intern will be expected to learn the electronic case system, do file research, observe and review highly confidential files and data, and work with the executive director and case supervisor.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3vleIHo.

F.I.S.H of Sonoma Valley

Volunteer at the Clothes Closet

F.I.S.H of Sonoma Valley, also known as Friends in Sonoma Helping, is looking for volunteers to work at its Clothes Closet. Volunteers sort through donations, keep the shelves and racks stocked and assist clients in finding clothes. Although Spanish is not required, some Spanish is helpful in talking with visitors.

For more information, call 707-996-0111 or visit bit.ly/3Ix95uV.

Soroptimist International of West Sonoma County, Sebastopol

Speak at club meetings

Soroptimist in Sebastopol is a volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. It is looking for people from various organizations and businesses to speak at club meetings about where they work.

For more information, email westsonomacounty@soroptimist.net or go to bit.ly/3mo9llN.