Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Compassionate Cars

Volunteer as a grant collector

Compassionate Cars in Sebastopol is looking for someone to help the vehicle donation organization find and establish grants.

To volunteer, email compassionatecars@gmail.com or call 415-299-1208.

Conservation Works

Looking for Worm Wizards

Conservation Works, a Santa Rosa-based organization dedicated to resource conservation, is looking for volunteers to help with its “Worm Wizards of Waste” program in Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino, and Lake counties. Volunteers will learn about composting with red worms, help construct bins at schools and present speeches in classrooms about the importance of composting.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3dbeIDE or email oona@conservationworksnc.org.

F.I.S.H.

Volunteer for a range of positions

F.I.S.H. food pantry in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with food pick up, receiving and distribution. Volunteers can choose which days of the week to work and training is provided.

For more information, go to fish-of-santa-rosa.org or call 707-527-5151.

Food for Thought

Volunteer in the kitchen

Food For Thought in Forestville is looking for kitchen volunteers to help create salads, soups, and other meals for Sonoma County residents living with serious illnesses. Volunteers work with the organization’s chef to cook healthy foods for clients, package meals and more.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3JnPzBy or contact Liv Chaaban at 707-887-1647 ext. 109.

Native Songbird Care and Conservation

Looking for junior/teen volunteers

Native Songbird Care and Conservation in Sebastopol is looking for junior (ages 10-12) and teen volunteers (ages 13-19) who are interested in wildlife and the environment to help out at its bird hospital. Volunteers typically commit to a two-hour shift every week. Training is provided. Junior volunteers are required to complete their training and attend all shifts at the hospital with an adult volunteer.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QL8BVh.

Pepperwood Preserve

Become a part of the Land Stewardship program

Pepperwood Preserve in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers on the first Saturday of each month to assist with various outdoor projects related to the ecological restoration and management of the preserve. Projects may include invasive species removal, native seed collection, plant propagation, trail maintenance, building infrastructure and habitat restoration.

To fill out a volunteer application, go to bit.ly/3BViTxT.

Presbyterian Church of the Roses

Volunteer as a groundskeeper

The Presbyterian Church of the Roses is looking for volunteers to help with grounds and lighting maintenance. The crew meets at the church in Santa Rosa on Tuesday mornings. Volunteers can work any day of the week, at any time they prefer.

For more information, call the office at 707-542-4272 or go to bit.ly/3p4cBnH.

Sonoma Community Center

Be a front desk volunteer

The Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma is looking for volunteers to greet visitors, answers phone calls and questions, sell merchandise and more. All volunteers are asked to commit to at least one weekly four-hour shift. In return, volunteers receive a free annual membership to the community center.

If interested, email Executive Director Charlotte Hajer at charlotte@sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Volunteer at Pond Farm

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to assist with new projects at Pond Farm in Guerneville. In the past, volunteers have helped lead tours, write the volunteer manual, design interpretive walks and build exhibits. No prior knowledge or training is necessary.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3QrUcwL or call 707-869-9177.