Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Teach Ballet Folkorico

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin is looking for a volunteer Ballet Folkorico instructor at Roseland Elementary School in Santa Rosa. Instructors are expected to run practices for an hour on Fridays, teach dance fundamentals and choreography skills and help plan a student performance in December.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3AYuT0B.

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County

Help cats by doing laundry

Forgotten Felines of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa needs volunteers to help with the laundry that accumulates from spay/neuter clinics. Volunteers take lightly soiled linens home or to the laundromat to be washed, dried and returned. If volunteers wish to use the laundromat, the shelter can provide money to cover the costs.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3AUV9J7.

Montgomery High School

Volunteer as a tutor

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa is looking for tutors to work with small groups of high school students during AVID elective classes under the supervision of an AVID teacher. Tutors must attend training classes and help out on Wednesdays or Thursdays for approximately six to 12 hours per week. It is important that volunteers have their own transportation. Volunteers can earn a stipend and specific curricular knowledge is not required.

To apply, go to bit.ly/3q2ozi5.

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness

Kitchen volunteers needed

Sonoma County Acts of Kindness is looking for kitchen volunteers to work on Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. The kitchen currently serves up to 200 meals a day directly to the homeless and hungry in Santa Rosa. Volunteers are needed to help with food prep and packaging of hot meals.

To get involved, go to bit.ly/3Q1cGDK or email heather@socoactsofkindness.org.

Tour de Cure: Wine Country

Volunteer for a variety of roles in Rohnert Park

Be a part of the Tour de Cure: Wine Country, the nation’s most successful one-day fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association. Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles, including site setup, registration/rider check-in, rest stop staff and route/safety monitoring. Roles for groups and individuals are available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3AZbaxK.

Redwood Empire Food Bank

Volunteer as a driver

Redwood Empire Food Bank is looking for volunteer drivers to deliver meals in insulated coolers to after-school programs in Sonoma Valley. Meals are picked up at Santa Rosa City School Kitchen on Monday and Wednesday. The shift is three to four hours and a monthly commitment is preferred, but there is flexibility.

For more information, contact volunteer coordinators Liz Berry at lberry@refb.org or Jorge Delgado at jdelgado@refb.org.

Salvation Army Santa Rosa

Volunteer in the Family Services Department

Salvation Army Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help in the Family Services Department Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers bag and sort groceries, fill up shopping carts and wheel them out to families in need.

To get involved or see more opportunities available through the Salvation Army, go to bit.ly/3Q08hRG.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Join the seal watch team

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to contribute to seal count data in a citizen science program. Seal Watch volunteers rove Goat Rock beach at the rookery, located at the mouth of the Russian River.

For more information, email stewards@stewardscr.org or call 707-869-9177.