Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Alzheimer’s Association

Become a support group facilitator in Santa Rosa

The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for facilitators in Santa Rosa to lead support groups for family members and caregivers seeking assistance, emotional support and information on all topics related to Alzheimer’s disease. The Association offers support groups for family caregivers, as well as specialized groups. Training will be provided and volunteers are expected to commit to one three-hour monthly shift.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3dSLaen.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin

Coordinate after-school pickup

Support the local Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin by ensuring a safe daily pick up of 100 to 200 students from the club. The volunteer will walk students from classrooms to the main pickup area and check off the sign-out sheet when students are picked up. Volunteers are needed in Windsor Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3Bi2uT9.

City of Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks

Volunteers needed for cleanup event

Bring your friends and family to one of the City of Santa Rosa’s Park-A-Month cleanup events. Volunteers meet on the first Saturday of each month to help beautify a local park or community center through tasks such as litter pickup, spreading mulch, cleaning play area equipment and picnic barbecues, weeding, and more. Hand tools and gloves will be provided, or you can bring your own (no power tools). All children must be signed in by an adult or bring a completed permission form. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Cleanups are held rain or shine.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3BsHQjD.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries

Volunteer at the book fair

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries is hosting a book fair on Sept. 30 to help support Santa Rosa's libraries. In preparation for the fair, the organization is looking for volunteers to unpack cardboard cartons of books and arrange them so that the spines can be read easily by shoppers on the Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. No heavy lifting required.

To see what time slots are available, go to bit.ly/3cPkVVV. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qmNTzv.

Sonoma County Philharmonic

Usher at classical music concerts

Join the team of volunteers supporting the Sonoma County Philharmonic’s performances. Greet patrons, take tickets, assist with seating and then enjoy beautiful classical music for free. Performance are in the Jackson Theater at the Sonoma Country Day School in Santa Rosa.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3D2f2iV.

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods

Monitor seabirds on the Sonoma Coast

Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods is looking for volunteers to contribute to seabird count data in a citizen science program. Volunteers rove observation sites along the Sonoma Coast paired with another volunteer, filling out data sheets and taking notes on the weather, the number of birds observed and the species present. No prior experience is necessary.

For more information, email stewards@stewardscr.org or call 707-869-9177.

Tour de Cure: Wine Country

Volunteer for a variety of roles in Rohnert Park

Be a part of the Tour de Cure: Wine Country on Oct. 2, the nation’s most successful one-day fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association. Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles, including site setup, registration/rider check-in, rest stop staff and route/safety monitoring. Roles for groups and individuals are available.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3AZbaxK.