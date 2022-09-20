Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

Arlene Francis Foundation

Volunteer for a range of positions

The Arlene Francis Foundation is looking for volunteers to help out at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. The community hub is looking for volunteers to help with gardening, cleaning and event support.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3f3WfK0. Call Martin Hamilton at 707-266-4704 to schedule volunteer shifts.

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries

Volunteer at the book fair

Friends of the Santa Rosa Libraries is hosting a book fair on Sept. 30 to help support Santa Rosa’s libraries. In preparation for the fair, the organization is looking for volunteers on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 to unpack cartons of books and arrange them for shoppers. No heavy lifting required.

To see what time slots are available, go to bit.ly/3cPkVVV. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qmNTzv.

Harvest for the Hungry Garden

Help in the garden

Harvest for the Hungry Garden is looking for volunteers to help grow organic food for the hungry in Santa Rosa. People are needed to help maintain the herb garden, foster native plants and pollinators, harvest crops, weed and compost. Help is needed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as on Saturdays from April through October. No experience necessary. All produce is donated to local nonprofit programs and food distribution programs.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3xDbEaG. To sign up, email hfhgarden@gmail.com.

Montgomery High School

Volunteer as a tutor

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa is looking for tutors to work with small groups of high school students during AVID elective classes under the supervision of a teacher. Tutors must attend training classes and are needed on Wednesdays or Thursdays during the school year, approximately 6-12 hours per week. Volunteers must have their own transportation. Volunteers may earn a stipend.

To learn more, go to bit.ly/3DHXtoR.. To sign up, go to bit.ly/3QW6X2C.

Presbyterian Church of the Roses

Volunteers needed for general help

Presbyterian Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa is looking for volunteers to help with general upkeep and operations of the church. Available shifts are: Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to to 1 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, go to bit.ly/3drFtUO.

Roseland District Through College Mentor Program

Become a college mentor

Roseland University Prep and Roseland Collegiate Prep in Santa Rosa are seeking positive, enthusiastic and educated adults to mentor students through high school and as they transition into their postsecondary education. Mentors act as a resource and support for students. Monthly training sessions are required, as well as a 2 ½-year commitment of two hours a month, with flexibility. Volunteers do not need to be an expert in college requirements.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3BXpqHZ.

Sonoma Family Meal

Help clean and maintain the kitchen

Sonoma Family Meal in Petaluma is looking for a volunteer to help maintain and clean the kitchen, as well as prepare, pack and deliver weekly meals to families in need. There is an urgent need for volunteers who can commit to a regular weekly volunteer shift.

To sign up, go to bit.ly/3qAVtGZ.